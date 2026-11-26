Heavy rain, winds and flooding are hitting the eastern and western U.S. this Thanksgiving.

Much of the U.S. is facing foul weather for Thanksgiving, with a storm in the East forcing the postponement of Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade and strong winds and king tides prompting flood warnings and knocking out part of a city pier in the West.

The strengthening storm along the Eastern Seaboard raised worries about how the annual parade's massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers. Macy's said in a statement that it was postponing the event until Saturday in an abundance of caution after consulting with city officials.

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High winds, heavy rains and flooding plagued both coasts, complicating holiday travel, though the days leading up to Thanksgiving are typically far busier on the roads and in the airports than the holiday itself. The storm was expected to hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing, the National Weather Service said.