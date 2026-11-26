Heavy rain, winds and flooding are hitting the eastern and western U.S. this Thanksgiving.

Flooding extends across a bike path, road and onto the Tamalpais High School football field in Mill Valley, Calif. , on Wednesday.would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

Macy’s said in a statement that it was postponing the event until Saturday in an abundance of caution after consulting with city officials. High winds, heavy rains and flooding plagued both coasts, complicating holiday travel, though the days leading up to Thanksgiving are typically far busier on the roads and in the airports than the holiday itself.

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The storm was expected to hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. All of New Jersey was under a, declared by Gov.