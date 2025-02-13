Heavy Rain Threatens Fire-Ravaged Southern California, While Other Parts of US Face Winter Storms

A storm system bringing heavy rain to Southern California, raising concerns of mudslides and rockslides, coincides with various winter weather threats across the US. Heavy snow, wind, and extreme cold are impacting the Midwest and Northeast, while the South faces the potential for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Heavy rain is expected to lash fire-ravaged communities in Southern California , raising fears of potentially deadly mudslides and rockslides, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Millions of Americans across the country are facing a range of winter weather threats, including heavy snow, strong winds, extreme cold, and tornadoes. The rain is due to arrive on the West Coast on Wednesday, with particularly heavy downpours anticipated late at night in Central California.

By Thursday, the rain is expected to move down to Southern California. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned that the heavy rain could cause flooding in urban areas and small streams, as well as minor river flooding. The WPC issued a 'Slight Risk' warning for excessive rainfall over Central California, which is expected to last through Thursday morning. The risk of flash flooding is highest for communities located in or near recently burned areas.Ahead of the storm, wildfire cleanup crews have been working diligently to remove debris and create fire breaks. However, the potential for disaster remains. Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, cautioned, 'It's possible we get through this rain event without any significant problems, but the potential is there.' Meanwhile, other parts of the nation are also experiencing severe winter weather. Communities in Washington, D.C., are dealing with several inches of snow on Wednesday morning, while a second winter storm is bringing more snow to the Central Plains and the Great Lakes. To the south, a mix of snow, ice, and sleet is expected. Heavy rain and potentially dangerous thunderstorms are also forecast for parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast. In the Midwest, a dangerous combination of snow, wind, and extremely cold temperatures is predicted. The NWS issued a winter storm warning for parts of Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho, lasting until Thursday morning. Overnight wind chills are expected to range between 45 to 55 degrees below zero. Officials warn that such frigid temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes. As this storm moves east overnight, it is expected to bring close to five to ten inches of snow to parts of upstate New York and northern New England.





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heavy Rain Mudslides Rockslides Winter Storms Snow Tornadoes Severe Weather Southern California West Coast Midwest Northeast South

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Storm Brings Snow and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaA winter storm is impacting Southern California, bringing light snow to higher elevations and the threat of heavy rain across the region. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially when traveling through mountain passes.

Read more »

Southern California Prepares for Heavy Rain and Toxic RunoffAs fire-fanning winds continue, Southern California braces for potential heavy rain and toxic runoff, raising concerns for residents and authorities.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Heavy Rain, Risk of Flooding and Landslides in Burned AreasLos Angeles County faces significant risks of flooding and landslides as the region prepares for its first substantial rainfall of the winter. Recent wildfires have left areas vulnerable to debris flows, prompting warnings from the National Weather Service.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Another Round of Heavy RainA three-day storm system is expected to bring significant rainfall to Southern California, potentially exceeding last week's totals. The heaviest rain is forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential for mud and debris flows. Higher elevations may also see some snowfall.

Read more »

Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow and Flood Risk to Southern CaliforniaA winter storm batters Southern California, triggering heavy rain, snowfall, and concerns about mudslides and flooding. Residents are urged to take precautions as hazardous conditions persist.

Read more »

Southern California Storm Brings Rain, Mudflows and SnowSouthern California experienced its first significant storm of the season, bringing rain that aided firefighters but also caused mudslides and debris flows in wildfire-burned areas. Heavy snowfall shut down a major interstate north of Los Angeles.

Read more »