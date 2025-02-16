Heavy Rain and Flooding Threaten Southern U.S. while Northeast Braces for Snow

Flash Flood Warnings issued across the Southern U.S. as heavy rainfall leads to widespread flooding and evacuations. Meanwhile, snow and sleet bring messy conditions to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

On Saturday and into Sunday, heavy rain caused serious flooding across parts of the Southern U.S. Flash Flood Warnings were issued across parts of Kentucky , Tennessee , West Virginia, and North Carolina. Rapidly rising floodwaters inundated roadways and spurred some evacuations. Meanwhile, snow and sleet brought messy weather to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. As of early Sunday, more than 110 million Americans are under alerts for dangerous flooding, strong winds, and winter weather.

\Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency in advance of the heavy rainfall, saw widespread flooding throughout the day. Beshear said he had written to President Donald Trump requesting an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky, which would release federal funds to aid the response. He also said he had spoken to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the acting director of FEMA. Serious flooding around Panbowl Lake in Jackson, Kentucky, led to the evacuation of a nursing home and a hospital. The Louisville Metro Police Department reported water rescues throughout the city. Authorities in Simpson County, Kentucky, also reported water rescues. Areas along the border between Kentucky and Tennessee reported the highest reported rain totals, with between 4 and 7 inches of rain. \In Tennessee, more than 50 residents of a nursing home in Macon County were evacuated to higher ground after rising water began to approach. Joe Pitts, the mayor of Clarksville, Tennessee, said in a statement that close to 4 inches of rain caused 'alarming scenes of flash flooding' in the area. Up to 2 inches more rain is expected through Sunday evening. The town of Richlands, in southwestern Virginia's Tazewell County, saw residents encouraged to evacuate. 'Multiple areas of the town are currently experiencing flooding, with the river expected to rise even higher,' the local police department said in a Facebook post. 'Residents in previously flooded areas are strongly advised to evacuate at once. Evacuation should not be postponed.' Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said National Air guardsmen and soldiers had been deployed to help the response. In West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in 10 counties. Evacuations are underway in southern West Virginia, with the Blue Stone River experiencing major flooding near Spanishburg. Storms with damaging winds and flash flooding were the main threats, but there was also the possibility of tornadoes. Residents were urged to pay attention to severe weather warnings overnight, as the tornado risk continued into Sunday morning for parts of Georgia. Warnings could be extended east to the Atlantic coastline as the storms progress. \Meanwhile, snow moved into portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday afternoon, and conditions were expected to deteriorate. The snow is expected to change to sleet and rain as this system moves through the Northeast into Sunday. Snow totals could be topping a foot across parts of central and northern New England and northern New York State. For cities like Hartford and Boston, a slushy 3 to 6 inches is likely before rain falls and compacts the snow. High wind alerts are in effect for more than 86 million people across 22 states for Sunday and Monday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through into Sunday night, while gusts of up to 45 mph are possible in the Southeast. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Atlanta, Georgia, at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Wind gusts at the city's Mercedes Benz Stadium were recorded up to 71 mph





