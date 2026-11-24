Alabama faces significant rainfall and dropping temperatures starting Wednesday. Travel disruptions are expected as a large rain system moves across the state, with conditions worsening before Thanksgiving.

A significant shift in weather patterns is approaching Alabama, bringing an end to the recent sunshine and seasonable warmth. The region is bracing for substantial wet weather conditions and a notable drop in temperatures that will coincide with the upcoming holiday period. This transition affects travel and daily activities across the state starting Wednesday morning.

Rainfall Extent and Drought Impact

A large shield of precipitation is forecast to enter the far western portions of Alabama around sunrise on Wednesday. This system will steadily march eastward throughout the day, bringing low, moderate, and occasionally heavy rain to the entire state. For many residents, this event will mark the most significant rainfall observed since Hurricane Isaias impacted the region in early October. The bulk of the rain is expected to reach the River Region and the Wiregrass area by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Also read Heavy Rain and Cool Temperatures Forecast for Alabama Thanksgiving

Travel Disruptions and Holiday Conditions

While Tuesday will remain dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, the situation changes drastically by mid-week. Rain chances will quickly build as Wednesday progresses, creating challenging travel conditions across Alabama. The combination of wet roads and breezy conditions makes Wednesday a difficult day for travelers. Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight on Tuesday, setting the stage for the extensive rain event the following morning.

Temperature Drops and Post-Rain Outlook

Temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-50s by Wednesday morning. Although the rain arrives during a period where drought conditions are at their worst in many areas, officials note that a single round of precipitation will not significantly improve the drought status. Multiple rounds of rain will be necessary to make meaningful progress in alleviating the dry conditions. Lingering showers are expected to wind down late Wednesday evening and early Wednesday night.

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Black Friday and Weekend Forecast

Thanksgiving Day will remain damp, breezy, and much cooler than normal due to persistent cloud cover and much cooler northwesterly winds. Most locations will see temperatures stay well down into the lower 50s throughout the holiday. Black Friday is projected to feature more sunshine, but residents should prepare for a chilly morning with lows in the middle 30s. Afternoon highs on Black Friday will remain fairly cool, hovering in the middle to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast and Regional Monitoring

The dry and partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue through Saturday across the region. However, clouds and small rain chances are likely to move back into the area later on Sunday and into the following week. Residents are advised to monitor the latest weather data and download the WSFA First Alert Weather App for real-time updates. The ASE Credit Union Camera Network and other local resources provide ongoing visibility into current conditions across Alabama.