Forecasters predict significant rainfall for Southern California Tuesday through Wednesday, with coastal and valley areas expecting half-inch to 2.5 inches and foothills and mountains expecting 2.5 to 5 inches. Daytime highs will drop into the 60s in downtown Los Angeles, while coastal flood and high-surf advisories remain in effect.

Cooler temperatures and more rain are on the way to the Southland, with heavy precipitation expected Tuesday, forecasters said Saturday. The first chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon through Monday but that system is weak, according to the National Weather Service"A much stronger system with heavy rain will move through the area early Tuesday morning through at least Wednesday morning," the NWS said.

Forecasters said that system could produce a half-inch to 2.5 inches of rain in the coastal and valley areas, and 2.5 to 5 inches in the foothills and mountains, with a chance of thunderstorms for all areas with the possibility of some strong storms, especially across southern and eastern LA County. At LA County beaches, a coastal flood advisory was set to expire at 4 p.m. Saturday, and a high-surf advisory was set to expire at 9 p.m. "Conditions across the beaches will remain at or near high-surf advisory levels with the potential for minor tidal overflows during high tides through the week," the NWS said.

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"Additionally, a strong storm system will bring another large swell and a risk for thunderstorms Monday night into Wednesday ... tides will lower each day to 5.7-6.2 feet by Wednesday, then start to increase back up to 6.5-7.0 feet next weekend. "Daytime highs will drop into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and will stay in that range for most of next week.