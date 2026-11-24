Alabama prepares for significant rainfall on Wednesday followed by cooler conditions for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with drought relief remaining limited despite increased precipitation.

A significant shift in weather patterns is imminent across Alabama, bringing an end to the current quiet and seasonable conditions. After a dry start to the work week, residents can expect a marked increase in cloud cover and rain starting Tuesday afternoon, particularly in the southwest portion of the state. This wet system will dominate the forecast for Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected to impact multiple regions just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Rainfall Mechanics and Geographic Spread

A large shield of rain is expected to enter the far western portions of the state right around sunrise on Wednesday. This precipitation front will steadily march eastward through the rest of the day, eventually impacting the River Region and the Wiregrass areas by Wednesday afternoon and evening. While some stray showers may appear in the southwest corner on Tuesday afternoon, the bulk of the rainfall will arrive on the following day, marking a substantial change from the partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies experienced earlier in the week.

Also read Alabama Weather: Cold Front Brings Rain Before Thanksgiving Holiday

Drought Impact and Historical Context

While this incoming storm system brings much-needed moisture, meteorologists caution that it will not significantly improve current drought conditions. The rainfall will fall heavily over locations where drought conditions are currently the most severe, but a single event is insufficient to reverse the dry spell. Residents will need multiple rounds of rain, similar to the extensive precipitation brought by Hurricane Isaias back in early October, to make real progress in alleviating the drought status. Consequently, despite the heavy downpours, water levels in affected areas will likely remain critically low.

Temperature Drops and Holiday Forecast

The combination of increased cloud cover and much cooler northwesterly winds will drive temperatures down significantly throughout the mid-week. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, but lows tonight will settle in the lower to middle 50s. By Thanksgiving on Thursday, temperatures in most spots will drop well into the lower and middle 50s. Black Friday should feature more sunshine, but it follows a chilly morning with lows in the middle 30s, and afternoon highs will stay fairly cool in the middle to upper 50s.

Advertisement

Weekend Outlook and Future Conditions

After the cool and dry Black Friday, the weekend will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. However, temperatures will gradually turn warmer as the week progresses toward Sunday. Highs are expected to eventually reach the middle to upper 60s again by Sunday, signaling a return to more seasonable conditions after the significant cold front. Residents should prepare for a much drier and cooler Thanksgiving and Black Friday compared to the rain-heavy Wednesday that precedes the holiday weekend.

Public Safety and Weather Monitoring

The WSFA First Alert Weather App and WSFA First Alert Radar Viewer are available for tracking the latest local weather data. These tools provide streaming updates on the latest weather conditions, allowing residents to monitor the movement of the rain shield across the state. Please note that the live streaming service does not include coverage of severe weather, focusing instead on data regarding the latest weather conditions. Community members are encouraged to utilize the ASE Credit Union Camera Network to view real-time visual conditions in their specific locality as the storm system approaches.