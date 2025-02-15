Heavy Mountain Snow, Rain Expected in Western Washington This Weekend

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for mountain passes as 10-20 inches of snow are possible. Rain is also expected in the lowlands of Western Washington.

We're tracking heavy and impactful mountain snow this weekend along with rounds of rain in the lower elevations. Highs in the lowlands of Western Washington will rebound slightly from the cool trend so far this month: temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 40s. We're forecasting dark, cloudy skies for much of this upcoming week. Any glimpses of sunshine will be the exception rather than the rule.

There will be at least a daily chance of rain this week, but Tuesday, Thursday and Friday look to have the fewest showers compared to the other days. Dress in warm and waterproof layers the next few days. You can plan on scattered rain today through Presidents' Day and beyond. \Over the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is posted until 10 a.m. for elevation at and above 2,500 feet in elevation. Stevens and White Passes could get between ten and 20 inches of snow during this time. Snoqualmie Pass could see between eight and 17 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be falling Saturday night to Sunday morning, but other stretches of time could be challenging as well. At some point Sunday night to Monday morning, snow will transition to rain at Snoqualmie Pass. Just how quickly this transition happens will affect how much snow accumulates there.Keep in mind: avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry. Check with the Northwest Avalanche Center for more.





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNOW RAIN WINTER STORM WASHINGTON WEATHER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Washington Braces for Winter Blast: Heavy Mountain Snow and Chance of Lowland SnowA winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall to the mountains and a possibility of lowland snow to parts of western Washington this weekend. The snow level is expected to gradually drop into early February.

Read more »

Active and Stormy Weekend Ahead with Heavy Snow, Freezing Rain, and RainPrepare for a weekend of dynamic weather, with a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Heavy snow is expected Saturday, potentially transitioning to dangerous ice accumulations. Shifting to plain rain by Sunday afternoon.

Read more »

Wet snow causes slushy roads, thousands without powerParts of western Washington are getting wet, heavy snow.

Read more »

Houston and Southeast Texas Brace for Rainy WeekendHouston and Southeast Texas will experience a transition from winter boots to rain boots this weekend. Overcast skies are predicted for Saturday, with rain returning on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected overnight Saturday, intensifying into heavy rain bands on Sunday. The heavy rain could lead to street flooding, with potential accumulations of 1-3 inches. Temperatures will hover in the 60s throughout the week, with additional rain chances predicted from Wednesday to Friday.

Read more »

Landslide fears mount in Orange County communities built on hillsides as heavy rain is expectedOrange County communities built on hillsides prepare for possible landslides that may be caused by the powerful winter storm rain.

Read more »

Heavy Snow Expected in Western New York, Robotics Team Prepares for TournamentWestern New York braces for significant snowfall, with some areas potentially receiving over 7 feet. Meanwhile, Rochester's Rhythm Robotics team hones their skills in preparation for a regional Lego League tournament.

Read more »