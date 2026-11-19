The guitarist was a founding member of the band in 1987.

“Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026,” aIt also noted that services are not planned and “kindly” asked “everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

”Danzig guitarist John Christ, seen above in an undated photo, has died. No additional information, including a cause of death, was immediately shared following the announcement, though the iconic heavy metal guitarist had previously hinted at health issues.on Sept. 2.

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“I wanted to give my disciples an update on what has been happening because inquiring minds want to know. ” The performer — real name John Wolfgang Knoll — wrote that he’d “recently” been “focusing on a medical issue that been kicking butt,” and noted that he was “in the process of recuperating. ”The metal guitarist, pictured here in a throwback photo with Ozzy Osbourne, had previously hinted at health issues.

He added that doctors had suggested he “take a few months off to rest up” and to let his “body get back to normal. ” He also informed followers that he’d be “unable to do any lessons or gigs until further notice. ” He concluded, “I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up. I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again.

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Rock on! ” The musician added a postscript, which read, “If there’s radio silence, it’s not because JC doesn’t love you, it’s because I’m under doctor’s orders. ”The performer, seen in an undated photo, wrote in September that he was “under doctor’s orders. ”The Maryland-born rocker was a founding member of Danzig — which began with Glenn Danzig in New Jersey back in 1987 as the rock group Samhain.

He was known for his blues-influenced performances, which helped define the band’s distinctive style. Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The musician, pictured above with pals in an Instagram upload, was 61. The metal guitarist, pictured here in a throwback photo with Ozzy Osbourne, had previously hinted at health issues.

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The performer, seen in an undated photo, wrote in September that he was"under doctor's orders. "