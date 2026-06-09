Heavy Metal Magazine Extreme Futurism August 2026 Official Solicits

Heavy Metal Magazine has an Extreme Futurism Special in its August 2026 Official Solicits and Solicitations

John G. Henry, Ray Clardy, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, Homero Rios, Diego Agrimbau, LAN Pitts, Josh Elsdon, J.b. Florida, Paul Carroll, Dylan Jacobson, Vero Stewart, Teodor Reljic, John Coats Xurxo G. Penalta, Krent Able, Marco Turini, Dylan Tague, Vik Delea, Jovana Mugosa, Ulises Farinas, Laurie Greasley, Cinzia Cacciapuoti, Garrie Gastony, Agustin Alessio, John Bivens, James Coats Heavy Metal undertakes its most ambitious project since the relaunch with its first annual Special issue exploring the concept of Extreme Futurism.

Blending visionary comics, speculative essays, brutalist infographics, concept art, and experimental storytelling, this oversized special dives headfirst into the worlds of biohacking, future warfare, teleportation, post-human evolution, and the terrifying mysteries that may exist beyond the known universe. Anchored by a brand-new framing sequence from acclaimed creator Xurxo G. Penalta, EXTREME FUTURISM assembles a collision of science fiction, philosophy, technology, and cosmic horror in a format unlike anything currently on the stands.

The magazine comes with two covers by Marco Turini and Sedat Oezgen, and features brand-new short fiction by John G. Henry , author of the acclaimed military sci-fi series The Lost Fleet. Other creators involved in this landmark issue include Ray Clardy, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, Dylan Teague, Dylan Jacobson, John Bivens, Vik Deluca, Lan Pitts, Vero Stewart, B.Z. Florida, Josh Elsdon, Homero Rios, Garrie Gostonny, Agustin Alessio, Diego Agrimbau and many more.

The special also includes a dense mix of articles, illustrations, infographics, and comics exploring the future of humanity and the unknown realities waiting beyond it. $14.99 8/26/2026Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And seems to be the most popular article of the entire year.

Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross With Boomerang Inside The Suit, launching from Marvel in September 2026Bob Greenberger is an American writer, editor, and comics industry veteran best known for his long tenures at DC Comics and Marvel Comics, as well as hisAccording to newly released statistics, Predator: Badlands got the highest rating amongst British kids last year, more than KPop Demon HuntersMike Grell Writes Official Robin Of Sherwood Novels Set Decades Later Green Arrow legendary writer Mike Grell writes the official Robin Of Sherwood novels set decades later after the end of the TV seriesKPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 9th of June 2026 KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again.

And seems to be the most popular article of the entire year. Archie Comics 85th Anniversary: Archie American All-Stars PreviewM. A.S. K. #1 launches the Energon Universe's next phase with transforming vehicles, global threats, and Miles Mayhem's sinister schemes this Wednesday!

The X-Men Science Team investigates strange anomalies in X-Men #31, but the mutant they find isn't what they expected. Preview here!





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