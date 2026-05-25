Heavy Metal Frontman Comes Out as Gay, Ending 13-Year Marriage

Heavy metal frontman Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, ending his 13-year marriage to Fleur Shomo. The couple's relationship was a public one, with Fleur frequently sharing photos and updates about their life together on social media. Caleb's announcement has sparked a mix of reactions, with some fans expressing support and understanding, while others have been more cruel and derogatory in their comments.

Heavy metal frontman comes out as 'proudly gay man' while his wife of 13 years breaks her silence, their marriage ending after he reveals his true self.

Caleb Shomo, 33, the lead vocalist of Beartooth, made the announcement on Saturday in a lengthy Instagram post addressing the speculation surrounding his personal life. In the post, he described his journey of self-discovery and how he has been struggling with his feelings for a long time. He revealed that he has been 'unpacking and reckoning with' his emotions and has come to terms with his true identity as a gay man.

However, this revelation has also marked the end of his 13-year marriage to Fleur Shomo, 41. Fleur, who had been Caleb's rock and support throughout their relationship, took to social media to express her feelings about the situation. She described the past few months as 'disorienting and hurtful' and expressed her difficulty in coming to terms with the end of their marriage.

Despite her pain, Fleur stated that she will always want to love, protect, and support Caleb, and she will cherish the memories they made together. The couple's relationship has been a public one, with Fleur frequently sharing photos and updates about their life together on social media. Caleb has been a mainstay on her social media page, with Fleur often referring to him as her 'forever.

' The news of Caleb's coming out has sparked a mix of reactions, with some fans expressing support and understanding, while others have been more cruel and derogatory in their comments. Despite the backlash, Caleb has stood by his decision and is ready to face the consequences of his announcement.

He has stated that he feels a huge sense of relief finally being able to live as his authentic self and is grateful for the love and support of his fans and loved ones





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