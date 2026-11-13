Heavy hail piles up like snow in parts of Delaware County

No, it's not snow! Massive piles of hail blanketed parts of Parkside Borough in Delaware County on Thursday.

No, it's not snow! Massive piles of hail blanketed parts of Parkside Borough in Delaware County on Thursday.

"If you didn't see it with your own eyes, you wouldn't believe it," said Edward Beebe, who serves as the deputy director of Delaware County Emergency Services. The Action Cam was along a stretch of Route 352 by Garrison Road just before 5 p.m., where crews were shoveling out after a heavy hailstorm. Joe Bonsall, the owner of The Razor's Edge along Route 352, watched from his barber shop as the hail ran down the road.

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"The sky went dark. We didn't know whether it was snow or rain," Bonsall said.

"Just running like a river down the street. I didn't know whether to go kayaking or sledding.

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" "The bottom of the hill, all the snow and the water ran down by the school. It shut everything down.

" Several drivers reportedly got stuck in the road, prompting officials to shut down the area. No injuries were reported. When the cars were moved out, PennDOT crews moved in to clear the several inches of hail from the impacted stretch of 352 by Brookhaven Veterinary Hospital and Parkside Elementary. While they did that, neighbors, like Steve Harron, grabbed a shovel to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Speaking about the hail, Harron said, "I've wiped it off the cars and stuff before, but it's pretty crazy. I like the snow but not the hail.

""In my 42 years of service for Delaware County, I've seen a lot of things," Beebe said. "Hurricanes, blizzards, snowstorms, floods. I never in my life have seen anything like this from a hailstorm.

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""That is not typical of normal any time of the year for our region. You would see that more out towards Colorado," said Chief Meteorologist Adam Joseph.

"The storm is moving really slow; we're talking 15 to 25 miles an hour. So those strong updrafts going into the storm, creating the hail and bringing the hail down, sat over those locations for longer than typical. So that's why it basically poured hail," Joseph added.