Heavy Film Noir Movies

It would be much easier to try and find any film noir - or noir-adjacent - movies that aren't heavy at all, or optimistic somehow.

This is a whole genre defined by bad times and darkness, with the latter sometimes being literal, thanks to the classic, shadow-heavy aesthetic of classic film noir. The stories tend to have morally gray characters going up against other morally gray characters, or sometimes outright evil ones, there'll usually be some kind of complex plot to uncover and/or drown in, and things rarely end well for most people involved.

If you want genuinely happy film noir titles, your best bet would be movies that homage or parody film noir conventions, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. If you want film noir movies that go a bit beyond the 'normal' heaviness, then the ones below are worth seeking out, as they're all among the heaviest film noir movies ever made.

Also, a couple of these might count more as neo-noir films, rather than true/classic film noir, but if enough film noir conventions were stuck to, they were deemed worthy enough to count here





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Film Noir Heavy Heartbreaking Complex Morally Gray Characters Unhappy Endings Billy Wilder Fritz Lang Psychological Thriller

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