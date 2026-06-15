Heavily intoxicated man arrested after firing gun in Buckley RV park, threatening neighbor

Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man after investigators say he fired multiple shots and threatened a neighbor during a dispute at an RV park in Buckley.The Pier

Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man after investigators say he fired multiple shots and threatened a neighbor during a dispute at an RV park in Buckley.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 9:46 p.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 26300 block of State Route 410 at Uncle John's RV Park. Deputies said they confronted an intoxicated man who was armed with a gun and detained him without incident.

After interviewing witnesses and family members, deputies said they learned the man was heavily intoxicated and had been involved in a physical altercation with his wife and son inside his RV. Investigators said the suspect then went to a neighboring RV, pointed his gun at the neighbor, and threatened to kill him. Deputies said the suspect fired two rounds in the direction of the neighbor and a third round into the ground. No one was struck or injured.

The man was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of discharging a firearm, felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Authorities did not release his name. A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.

A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.





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