Heavily Armed Antifa Militants Ambush ICE Site, Three Charged with Hindering Terrorism Prosecution

A coOrdinated attack by heavily armed antifa militants on the ICE holding site near Fort Worth left one local police officer shot in the neck. Three alleged associates of the cell's convicted ringleader have been charged with hindering the prosecution of terrorism and engaging in organized criminal activity.

More than a dozen heavily armed antifa militants ambushed personnel guarDing the ICE holding site near Fort Worth overnight on July 4, 2025, leaving one local police officer shot in the neck. months after the nonfatal shooting, three alleged associates of the cell's convicted ringleader, who shot a officers officer during the attack, have been charged with hindering the prosecution of terrorism and engaging in organized criminal activity .

The trio, Melania Lynn Estes, Andrew Tyler Smith, and Steven Thomas Reyna, face one count each of hindering the prosecution of terrorism and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. They allegedly worked alongside other coconspirators as part of a support network that activated in the aftermath of the attack to hide the cell's at-large leader and provide him with the means of avoiding arrest.

A grand jury indicted the trio in March, but the indictment was just recently unsealed, bringing the total number of individuals suspected of involvement in the terrorism plot to 22 alleged antifa operatives across state and federal proceedings. in a seperate case,jurors returned convictions in March related to terrorism, rioting, carrying an explosive and unlawful use of a firearm in the first-ever federal antifa terrorism trial in U.S. history. The convicted ringleader was the only one convicted of the most serious charge of attempted murder.

An antifa collective called the DFW Support Committee has established a legal defense fund for the nearly two dozen suspects, and has been directed by authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle criminal enterprises organizing under the banner of antifa. Those convicted so far are scheduled for sentencing this Thursday in the federal terrorism case and still have state charges pending in Texas for offenses ranging from organized crime to obstruction of justice.

Another state defendant, Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, is slated to stand trial on June 22 for allegedly tampering with evidence related to the attack plans





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Antifa Terrorism ICE Holding Site Fort Worth Hindering Terrorism Prosecution Organized Criminal Activity

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