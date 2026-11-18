The band traded Hollywood traffic for a home studio south of Dallas, and its crowdfunded new record arrives with a free release party in Waxahachie.

The band traded Hollywood traffic for a home studio south of Dallas, and its crowdfunded new record arrives with a free release party in Waxahachie.

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For a group that has run itself without a label for years,So, Kennison, the vocalist and guitarist whose résumé includes shredding for Lita Ford and a stint with The Union Underground, packed up with his wife and bandmate, guitarist Nikki Stringfield. The pair settled in Waxahachie, a town better known for gingerbread-trim Victorian homes than for gutter-tuned riffs. Now, they live in a 2,000-square-foot house with a studio built in where they can track everything there except live drums.

The commute is the best part. Kennison describes a workday that starts the moment he rolls out of bed. No Interstate 405, no Hollywood gridlock, no losing a creative morning to brake lights on Sunset. You wake up, you walk down the hall and write a song about demons.

That’s the dream, isn’t it? Heaven Below formed in L.A. back in 2007 and built a loyal following with records like “Falling From Zero” and “Good Morning Apocalypse. ” It also drew comparisons to Alter Bridge, Avenged Sevenfold and. But the band had gone quiet onstage.

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Kennison and Stringfield kept busy with other gigs, and Heaven Below became the project that waited its turn. Texas changed that. Kennison calls the move a “revival,” the push that got the band back on the road and breathed new life into it. There was a cost.

The old rhythm section was rooted in L.A. , and while Kennison speaks warmly of those players, they weren’t moving east of the Rockies. So, Heaven Below rebuilt with Texas-based musicians, which is a very Texas thing to do — when something breaks, you fix it yourself and you find somebody local to help. She grew up in Red Oak, a short drive up I-35 from where she lives now.

As a teenager she went to concerts across Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. One of them,, sealed her musical destiny. Yet, she never played a single show here growing up. She left at 18 for UT Austin, finished her degree in Los Angeles, and that’s where her stage career finally began.

Within a month of arriving, she had a job at Schecter Guitars with spots in two bands, one of them called The Iron Maidens, the all-female tribute act to Iron Maiden. She’s toured the globe with them ever since and has two Schecter signature guitars to her name. So, coming back to North Texas isn’t nostalgia for her. Stringfield calls it a total reset.

She’s an experienced pro playing her home turf for what feels like the first time. Somewhere in Red Oak, a shy kid practicing alone in her bedroom would be thrilled. , and that campaign also helped pay for the tour behind it. No label advance and no A&R rep asking if the song can be shorter.

The band asked its fans to bankroll the record, and the fans said yes. That’s a different kind of pressure than a label deadline. You aren’t answering to a boardroom, no, but you’re answering to people who pre-ordered a CD and a meet-and-greet because they believe in you. Judging by the record, that support didn’t make Heaven Below play it safe.

It made the band braver. If last year’s “The Majestic Twelve” was Heaven Below planting its flag — a concept-driven record about hidden truths and the shadows of history — then “Alternate Abductions” is what happens after the flag catches fire. The new album is a reimagined, rebuilt version of that same material. Think of it less as a remix record and more as a second autopsy.

Same body, different findings. The songs hit on themes the band knows well: paralysis and action, inner warfare, surrender and survival. The song “Nightmare Rising” opens in a fog before snapping into focus — the sonic equivalent of waking up in a cold sweat and realizing the threat is real. Elsewhere, “Machine Gun Preacher” shifts mid-song from Kennison’s darker vocal register into Stringfield’s chorus and verse before she detonates a solo that earns its placement.

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Then there’s “A Call to Arms,” which is less a song than a whole emotional sequence crammed into one track. The song is a slow build that gradually turns rawer and more desperate, until Kennison and Stringfield are basically dueting their way through the rubble. It ends with bird sounds. Because of course it does.

“The Killer Is Me” does something clever as it arrives with a pop-leaning ease before curling into something harder and more self-implicating. It’s the sweetly packaged bad idea. The one you say yes to anyway. , which would have been a loaded setting for a band returning to its home turf.

But plans changed, as they do, and the celebration moved to Waxahachie’s Railport Brewing Co. after Sundown closed at the top of this month. The new venue is not a step down, though. After all, Waxahachie is the town where they built the studio, rebuilt the band and started mornings without traffic reports. Throwing the party here makes it personal in a way a bigger venue wouldn’t.

The show is free, and in an era when “fan-supported” can still mean “fan-priced-out,” Heaven Below is making the homecoming accessible. You backed the record or you didn’t — either way, come hear it.gives “Alternate Abductions” a certain confidence you can’t manufacture. Nobody told them to make it stranger or more cinematic.

Nobody told them to end a track with birdsong or run Kennison’s voice through a megaphone mid-song or let “Goodnight Eternity” stretch into a slow, heartfelt eight-minute exhale at the end of the album. Those choices belong to the band itself.. Kennison said it plainly about Stringfield’s arrival in the band: “It feels daring but natural. ” That about covers it.

The record sounds like a band that has nothing left to prove to anyone except itself, and is enjoying every second of that freedom. The record drops Saturday, Nov. 21, the party is in Waxahachie and somewhere south of Dallas, in a house with a home studio and no morning commute, Heaven Below is already working on whatever comes next. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.