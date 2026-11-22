Heating oil costs have doubled for 1.5 million UK households. A 4% duty cut by Chancellor John Healey offers little relief as global prices remain high.

Households relying on heating oil in the United Kingdom are facing severe financial pressure as fuel costs have more than doubled within a single year. Approximately 1.5 million homes utilize oil for central heating, with an additional 200,000 residences dependent on liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG). The cost to refill a standard 1,000-litre tank has skyrocketed from approximately £600 in early February to £1,200 in the current month. This dramatic increase is driven by soaring international crude prices, which have been exacerbated by geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Global Conflict Drives Oil Prices Up

The primary trigger for this energy crisis was the attack on Iran by the United States in February, which subsequently disrupted the flow of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. This critical maritime passage transports one-fifth of the world's total oil supplies, and its disruption caused immediate market volatility. Crude oil prices surged from roughly $65 a barrel at the onset of the conflict to a peak of $115 last month. Although prices have dipped slightly, crude oil remained valued at more than $90 per barrel as of last week, keeping consumer costs elevated across the sector.

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Duty Cut Offers Minimal Household Relief

Chancellor John Healey announced in October that a 4 per cent import duty on heating oil would be suspended starting from November 26 until the end of 2028. However, consumer advocacy groups and industry experts argue this measure provides negligible benefit to residents. Simon Francis, coordinator for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, stated that unregulated cuts do not equate to the price caps seen on electricity and domestic gas from the National Grid. Francis noted that even if suppliers fully pass on the savings, the reduction would amount to only a few pounds, describing it as a drop in the oil tank for homes that have already seen costs rocket by hundreds of pounds.

Suppliers Likely to Absorb the Savings

Market participants suggest that the financial benefit of the duty suspension will likely be retained by suppliers rather than transferred to consumers. A spokesman for Rye Oil, an East Sussex-based fuel provider, estimated that the 4 per cent decrease on a kerosene price of £1.16 per litre equals roughly 4.4p per litre. For the industry standard minimum order of 500 litres, this results in a potential saving of just £23. The supplier cautioned that this small margin is more likely to become a profit gain for export and import companies, leaving customers with minimal financial respite despite the policy change.

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Strategic Purchasing Can Mitigate High Costs

Industry analysts emphasize that timing is the most critical factor in managing heating oil expenses during periods of high volatility. Cara Martin, a 43-year-old publisher from North Wales, successfully avoided the recent price surge by ordering a full tank in July when prices were significantly lower. Martin paid £600 for a 1,000-litre tank, a decision she attributed to skepticism regarding political ceasefire announcements. She observed that demand is inversely related to seasonal comfort, noting that ordering when others were focused on summer holidays allowed her to secure a far better rate than current market prices.

Comparison Tools Aid Informed Buying Decisions

Consumers seeking to optimize their heating costs are advised to utilize comparison websites such as Boiler Juice, HomeFuels Direct, and Fueltool to identify the best available deals. These platforms allow residents to compare regional pricing and identify competitive offers. Furthermore, engaging with local suppliers who have established knowledge of the area can yield additional benefits. Martin recommends asking trusted local providers to match prices found on comparison sites, viewing this as a sound business practice rather than an inappropriate request, ensuring residents receive the most economical options available during the winter season.