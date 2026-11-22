Ruth Cadbury faces criticism for chairing the Heathrow expansion report despite her public opposition to the project. The Transport Committee's verdict is now under scrutiny as political divisions deepen over the £49 billion infrastructure plan.

Ruth Cadbury, the senior Labour Member of Parliament and Chair of the Commons Transport Committee, is facing intense accusations of bias as her committee prepares to publish its verdict on the controversial £49 billion Heathrow third runway expansion. The report, which holds significant weight in determining whether the project receives final approval, is expected to be released this week, placing Cadbury at the center of a growing political storm regarding the integrity of the oversight process.

Committee Chair Under Fire for Prior Opposition

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of West Midlands and a key figure in the decision-making process, has stated that the Transport Committee's view will be vital for Heathrow's bid to secure his support. However, criticism has mounted against Cadbury, who has openly branded herself as a long-standing campaigner against the airport's expansion. Critics argue that appointing someone with such a entrenched opposition history undermines the impartiality of the inquiry, with one colleague describing her as potentially the last person one would ask to oversee such a massive infrastructure project.

Also read Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals Hard C-Section Recovery After Third Child

Cadbury Defends Record and Campaign History

Cadbury has defended her position by citing her history as a local politician who prioritized community concerns over national economic arguments. She previously boasted about leading the Hounslow Better not Bigger campaign while serving as a councillor and confirmed that she voted against a third runway in Parliament in 2018. In a recent statement, she emphasized that her stance has not changed, noting that she will continue to hold the Government accountable to its climate targets, which she argues the expansion would contravene due to increased carbon emissions.

Internal Committee Dissent and Minority Reports

Behind the scenes, tensions have risen within the Transport Committee regarding Cadbury's continued leadership of the investigation. One unnamed Member of Parliament, fearing potential reprisals from the Chair, expressed surprise that Cadbury had not recused herself from the process given her strong pre-existing views. Some members have even suggested drafting a rival minority report that excludes her contributions, aiming to reflect the concerns of those who believe the committee chair is compromised by her personal activism against the runway proposal.

Advertisement

Shadow Transport Secretaries Condemn Process

Conservative leadership has seized on the controversy to criticize the current Government's handling of the infrastructure debate. Tory shadow transport secretary Richard Holden argued that Britain requires decisive leadership to deliver good jobs and growth, instead blaming the Prime Minister for hiding behind the committee's decision due to fear of his own MPs. Shadow transport minister Greg Smith echoed these sentiments, asserting that the Chair's massive history on the subject makes her an unsuitable overseer for the project, further politicizing the technical assessment of the expansion.

London Mayor Invests in Legal Challenges

The political divide extends to London, where Mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to vehemently oppose the plans using taxpayer funds. Reports reveal that Khan has spent £25,000 of public money to commission a specialist consultancy aimed at identifying material planning risks and evidence gaps in Heathrow's application. This strategic investment is designed to build a robust case against the runway, highlighting the intense resistance from local authorities who view the expansion as a threat to London's air quality and urban planning integrity.

Government Divisions Over Economic vs Climate Goals

At the Cabinet level, the issue has sparked a row between ministers prioritizing economic growth and those focused on environmental commitments. While the Transport Secretary, Chancellor, and Business Secretary support the runway, Environment Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh and Ed Miliband oppose it. Cadbury acknowledged the difficulty of finding complete neutrality on the issue, stating that while she campaigns against local impacts like noise and traffic, the committee must evaluate national issues such as affordability, UK-wide growth, and climate obligations beyond her personal perceptions.