Heathrow Airport Disrupted by Burst Water Main

A burst water main has caused significant disruption to train services at Heathrow airport, with the Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line experiencing delays and cancellations. The Piccadilly Line is also affected, with no service between Acton Town and all Heathrow terminals due to planned engineering works. Rail replacement buses are in place for these services, and passengers are advised to check the latest updates on the Heathrow Express website before travelling.

Heathrow airport was cut off from all train connections on Saturday morning after a burst water main caused signalling problems . The Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line saw no service for much of the morning while the Piccadilly Line was cut off from the airport for planned engineering works.

Both affected trains have now reopened, with delays of up to 15 minutes and cancellations on the Heathrow Express. There is good service on the Elizabeth Line, Transport for London (TfL) said.

However, there is still no service between Acton Town and all Heathrow terminals on the Piccadilly Line because of the planned works. Rail replacement buses are in place for these services. National Rail apologised for the major disruption after it said a burst water main near the airport caused a fault with the signalling system. At 12.20pm Heathrow airport's X account posted a statement which said services are now starting to resume on the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express.

Please allow extra time when travelling due to the earlier incident. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. The Heathrow Express opened in 1998, running between the airport and London Paddington station with 150 trains a day. Around 17,000 passengers take the journey, which takes 15 minutes to terminals two and three and 21 minutes to terminal five, each day.

It said disruption following the signalling problems could continue for the rest of the day. Heathrow is the UK's busiest airport, with a record 84 million passengers passing through last year. The airport-bound travellers waiting to board the Heathrow Express last year were left stranded due to the disruption. The airport's management has assured that they are doing everything possible to get the services back to normal as soon as possible.

The passengers are advised to check the latest updates on the Heathrow Express website before travelling. The airport's management has also assured that they will provide the necessary support to the passengers who are affected by the disruption. The disruption has caused significant inconvenience to the passengers, and the airport's management is working hard to get the services back to normal as soon as possible.

The Heathrow Express is a popular mode of transport for the airport-bound passengers, and the disruption has caused significant inconvenience to them. The airport's management has assured that they will do everything possible to get the services back to normal as soon as possible. The passengers are advised to check the latest updates on the Heathrow Express website before travelling.

The airport's management has also assured that they will provide the necessary support to the passengers who are affected by the disruption. The Heathrow Express is a popular mode of transport for the airport-bound passengers, and the disruption has caused significant inconvenience to them. The airport's management has assured that they will do everything possible to get the services back to normal as soon as possible.

The passengers are advised to check the latest updates on the Heathrow Express website before travelling. The airport's management has also assured that they will provide the necessary support to the passengers who are affected by the disruption.





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Heathrow Airport Burst Water Main Signalling Problems Heathrow Express Elizabeth Line Piccadilly Line Rail Replacement Buses Transport Disruption

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