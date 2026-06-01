Heather McComb Weds Scott Michael Campbell in Montana Three Months After James Van Der Beek's Death

Heather McComb, the actress and former wife of the late James Van Der Beek, has married Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana. The wedding occurs three months after Van Der Beek's death from colorectal cancer. McComb shared celebratory Instagram posts, expressing gratitude for the love and support surrounding the ceremony. The former couple's amicable divorce and McComb's public reflections on Van Der Beek's character and legacy provide context for this new chapter in her life.

Heather McComb, the actress previously married to the late James Van Der Beek , has married Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana . The wedding took place on Saturday, marking a new chapter for McComb just three months after the death of her former husband, the Dawson's Creek star.

McComb, 49, shared the joyous news with her more than 15,400 Instagram followers, posting a slideshow of images from the ceremony.

"Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana," she wrote in her heartfelt caption. She expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good.

Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!

" Van Der Beek, celebrated for his iconic role as Dawson Leery in the beloved teen drama Dawson's Creek, passed away on February 11 at the age of 48 after a valiant battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his global fanbase. McComb and Van Der Beek were married from 2003 to 2010, a union that ended amicably.

In the wake of his passing, McComb had publicly expressed her grief, describing herself as "heartbroken" and praising Van Der Beek as "a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God.

" She highlighted his humility, his constant pursuit of growth, and his devotion to his family, calling his wife Kimberly and their six children his "true soulmates. " The new marriage for McComb comes amid a period of complex emotions following the loss of her ex-husband. McComb, known for her roles in series such as American Gigolo, Ray Donovan, and The Event, thanked everyone who contributed to her "romantic and memorable" wedding weekend.

"You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget," she told her followers. "We are sitting here counting our many blessings. " The couple's relationship with Van Der Beek remained respectful and friendly after their divorce, which was finalized in 2010 following mediation. At the time, Van Der Beek was ordered to pay spousal support for two years, and they retained an amicable connection, with his representative stating, "They remain good friends.

" Their 2003 Malibu wedding had been a star-studded affair, attended by Dawson's Creek co-stars Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, among others. Van Der Beek's own legacy is multifaceted. Beyond Dawson's Creek, he starred in films like Varsity Blues and held notable roles in One Tree Hill, CSI: Cyber, and Donnie Darko.

In his final months, he was open about his cancer journey, appearing on the Today Show in December where he expressed being "overwhelmed" in a positive way by the outpouring of public support.

"I never expected that," he said of the kindness. "I never just stopped to appreciate what I'd done. And I will say, every time somebody says, 'I'm praying for you, and I'm wishing you the best,' I appreciate it.

" He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kimberly, and their six children: Olivia, 15; Joshua, 14; Annabel, 12; Emilia, 10; Gwendolyn, 7; and Jeremiah, 4. Colleagues across Hollywood have mourned his loss, remembering him as a talented and kind-hearted individual. McComb's remarriage thus represents both personal happiness and the intricate, often evolving nature of relationships after profound loss, a narrative playing out under the lingering shadow of a celebrated actor's premature death





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heather Mccomb James Van Der Beek Scott Michael Campbell Wedding Dawson's Creek Cancer Death Montana Instagram Amicable Divorce Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli soldiers celebrate strike on civilian van near Gaza's Yellow Line, raising cease‑fire concernsA Palestinian van was hit by an Israeli missile near the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, killing all aboard. Soldiers on the Israeli side cheered the kill, highlighting the fragile nature of the October cease‑fire and prompting calls for investigations and renewed diplomatic efforts.

Read more »

Gus Van Sant's Long‑Awaited Return: Dead Man's Wire Re‑ExaminedAfter a seven‑year absence, director Gus Van Sant re‑emerges with Dead Man's Wire, a 1970s hostage‑drama thriller now streaming on Netflix. The film showcases a powerful turn by Bill Skarsgård, strong support from Dacre Montgomery and Al Pacino, and Van Sant's signature blend of gritty crime storytelling with deep human empathy.

Read more »

Celebrity Wedding and Heartfelt Tribute Mark Week of Love and LossActress Andrea McComb marries Scott Michael Campbell in Montana, while Kimberly Van Der Beek honors late husband James Van Der Beek with emotional tributes.

Read more »

James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Weds Scott Michael Campbell in MontanaHeather McComb, the ex-wife of James Van Der Beek, has wed Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana, three months after the death of the Dawson's Creek actor. McComb shared a slideshow of images from her special day on Instagram.

Read more »