Heather and Jaymon Hall Receive Citizen Life Saver Award for Drowning Rescue

Heather Hall and her son Jaymon Hall were honored by the Hurricane City Council for saving a man from drowning at Quail Lake Estates in September.

Heather Hall and 14-year-old Jaymon Hall of Hurricane, Utah, received the Citizen Life Saver Award from the Hurricane City Council for their critical role in preventing a drowning incident. The honored pair acted decisively on September 26 to save an unresponsive man from the community hot tub at Quail Lake Estates in Washington County. Their heroism was particularly notable because Jaymon Hall has autism and apraxia of speech, conditions that make verbal communication difficult, yet he followed instructions perfectly during the emergency.

Critical Rescue at Quail Lake Estates

The incident began on a day that Heather Hall described as emotionally challenging due to the recent loss of her mother. Seeking to improve her mood, she took Jaymon to the HOA clubhouse workout room at Quail Lake Estates. While preparing weights, Heather felt a strong intuition to check the adjacent pool area. She immediately noticed a man submerged and unresponsive in the hot tub. Heather began yelling for help while Jaymon stayed by her side, following her lead into the crisis zone.

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Heather attempted to pull the man, who she estimated to be between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, from the water, but his size prevented her from lifting him alone. She simultaneously managed a phone call with a 911 dispatcher, keeping the victim's head above the water to ensure he could breathe. During this intense period, Jaymon remained close, providing the necessary assistance that his mother needed to maintain the rescue effort.

Emergency Response and Officer Intervention

The timely arrival of first responders was pivotal to the outcome. Heather heard sirens approaching and directed Jaymon to open the gate for the officers. According to Heather, Officer Torres arrived and instructed her to pull the man's arm so he could pull the legs out of the water. The officer noted uncertainty about whether he could detect a pulse at that moment. Jaymon then acted independently again, walking out to the fire truck to wave them in and guide them to the exact location of the victim.

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As emergency medical services arrived, the Halls were asked to wait outside the pool area. The situation appeared grim, with the victim showing gray skin tone, which led Heather to lose confidence in his survival. The victim was loaded into an ambulance while the Halls waited anxiously. The speed of the emergency response and the coordinated actions of the Halls and first responders created a chain of events that ultimately preserved the man's life.

Recovery and Official Recognition

Relief came the following day when a police officer contacted Heather Hall to inform her that the man had regained consciousness and was aware of his surroundings. This positive update lifted a significant emotional burden from the Halls. When asked to describe his experience during the rescue, Jaymon used simple words to convey that the event was scary but also good. His ability to process and articulate these complex emotions demonstrated his resilience during the traumatic incident.

The community formally recognized these actions at a recent Hurricane City Council meeting. Mayor Clark Fawcett presided over the ceremony, praising the Halls for exemplifying the character of residents in Hurricane. He emphasized that their actions were a testament to the willingness of people to step up and help others in dire situations. The Mayor highlighted that both Heather and Jaymon were essential to keeping the individual alive.

Personal Impact and Community Gratitude

The recognition brought personal closure and joy for the family. Heather expressed immense pride in how Jaymon handled the high-pressure situation. The saved individual attended the council meeting, where he presented Jaymon with a handmade acrylic prism as a gift of gratitude. This gesture symbolized the personal connection formed through the life-saving act.

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Further validation came when another man approached the group, sincerely thanking Jaymon for saving his friend. This interaction highlighted the broader impact of their bravery on the community. The Citizen Life Saver Award serves as an official acknowledgment of the courage and quick thinking displayed by Heather and Jaymon Hall in Washington County.