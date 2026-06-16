Heath Hills vote delayed again as residents call for project to back down

A controversial housing development that has sparked months of debate between Heath and Granville residents will not face a vote until August after Heath City C

The delay comes after continued concerns from residents and local leaders over the project's financial impact on both communities. A controversial housing development that has sparked months of debate between Heath and Granville residents will not face a vote until August after Heath City Council once again delayed action on the proposal.

Council members voted Monday night to postpone consideration of a zoning change needed for the proposed Heath Hills subdivision, marking the second time officials have pushed back a decision. The development, proposed by MI Homes, would bring approximately 550 homes to Heath while sending students to Granville Exempted Village Schools. The delay comes after continued concerns from residents and local leaders over the project's financial impact on both communities.

"With the speed of growth that's coming here, it's really hard to understand those finances," Tom Miller said, former Granville School Board President. “I don't think that Heath fully understands the impact of the development expenses and the extension of utilities, how many more fire trucks and fire stations they're going to need and what the full impact is going to be on the region. "One of the most contentious issues surrounding the proposal is its impact on Granville Schools.

District officials estimate the development could increase enrollment by nearly one-third, generating additional property tax revenue but also creating significant expenses. School leaders estimate operating costs could increase by approximately $8 million annually, while additional school buildings may eventually be required to accommodate growth. Granville Schools Superintendent Jeff Brown told ABC 6 Monday the district would not receive additional state funding for hundreds of new students because Ohio's school funding calculations remain based on 2020 enrollment levels.

“In the working group session, much of the information we already know was shared,” Brown told ABC 6. “It didn’t necessarily change the circumstances. There were deeper conversations related to the density and capacity issues that we have. The bottom line is, this will cost our taxpayers more.

”“School districts and boundaries don’t align with each other,” Kelley added.

“It’s not like you can just say, we will send them to Heath. This is just a very unique situation. I have the same concerns that Granville residents have. ” Council President Kelley and Councilwoman Deb Cole were the only two council members to acknowledge they are examining the cons of the project and working those into their eventual decision.

Residents and school officials repeatedly urged council members to reject the project, arguing the growth would come too quickly for local infrastructure and schools to absorb.

"This population will grow too quickly," one student said. "Don't forget about your citizens. This will be expensive for them too.

"Several speakers challenged whether additional high-density housing is necessary as Licking County continues to experience rapid growth. Mark Pinkerton, a Heath resident, noted that approximately 12,000 housing units have already been announced throughout the area.

"How much do we need to build and do we need this kind of density? " Pinkerton said. "I don't think so. " Others questioned how much taxpayers could ultimately be responsible for funding infrastructure improvements and city services.

"What is it going to cost to run water and sewer, and how are we going to get that money? " one resident asked. "What will it cost the city of Heath to support that? ""I'm concerned this is all about money," Connelly said.

"As a Granville resident, I'm concerned about how much money it is going to take out of my wallet. ""Services including fire, police and health come into play when you drop this dense subdivision on limited acres," he said. Some residents said many Heath residents remain unaware of the proposal and its potential impacts.

"We need a mass communication to get out to the city of Heath so we can have a vote on this," said Mike Freeze, who told council he has lived in Heath for 37 years. "Communication is my biggest concern. ""This is the most in-depth public involvement I've seen in a topic in my 26 years serving on council," Kelley said. Kelley said he continues to have concerns about whether the project makes financial sense for Heath residents.

"My job as a council person is not to make a developer rich," Kelley said. "It's to support what's best for Heath. I haven't heard any resident in Heath tell me this is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

" Kelley also questioned the unique annex plan that would place the development within Heath city limits while sending children to Granville schools. "The people who will live in Heath Hills, will they be Heath residents or Granville residents? " Kelley said. "I just have a philosophical problem with that.

I can't support this unless I know it's going to be financially feasible for everyone.

" Residents also pointed out the aging county roads would not be able to handle additional traffic near the subdivision, saying it would fall on the county roads repair the worn roads. Heath Mayor Mark Johns has argued additional housing is needed as Licking County experiences continued growth and development. Johns urged council to wait for additional financial information before making a decision.

A financial meeting on the project is scheduled for June 29, that is not open to the public. Meanwhile, Heath Utilities Manager John Geller told the crowd that adding customers through developments like Heath Hills could help keep water and sewer rates lower for existing residents. A special finance committee meeting is scheduled for June 29, where city leaders plan to review detailed cost projections and taxpayer impacts associated with the project.

ABC 6 was told the meeting isn’t be open to the public.

“This delay gives people more time to have conversation,” Brown said. “We welcome conversations and want to provide as much information as we can for them to make informed decision. ”A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night on Broad Street on Columbus’ East Side. The crash happened at 11:16 p.m.The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans.

A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City. The Hoover RIt was a rude awakening for dozens in West Columbus and Hilliard Monday morning. Hilliard Police say around thirty-five cars were broken into in neighborhoods neThe sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.





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