Heated Rivalry, WWE Crown Jewel, Manifest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Manifest Spinoff, Stargate, WWE Crown Jewel, Heated Rivalry, X-Men, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more!

WWE Crown Jewel leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a review of Roman Reigns' Riyadh win and a preview of key matches. WWE SmackDown fallout stays hot as Owens and Punk tear Brooklyn apart, adding more fuel to Crown Jewel buzz.

Beyond WWE Crown Jewel, TV highlights include SNL, Manifest: Arrivals, Stargate, Svengoolie, and Heated Rivalry. More streaming and TV picks round out the lineup, from Get Jiro and All American to X-Men and SpongeBob SquarePants.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Also read Heated Rivalry Season 3 and Movie Confirmed for 2027 Release

If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today , Svengoolie is"Puttin' on the Ritz" with the classic, Young Frankenstein. Reportedly, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry Seasons 2 and 3, and a movie, will film back-to-back this year. SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party SNL Cold Open: James Austin Johnson's Trump had a breakdown from the"Blue Tsunami" and got upstaged by U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico.

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Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look! With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview. Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery.

A Full Circle hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed discussed how fans drive the Stargate franchise, the current state of sci-fi, and much more.