‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams ‘deeply regrets’ resurfaced pic of swastika drawn on his face: report

The actor was reportedly unaware of what was drawn on his face at the time the pic was taken.

Hudson Williams is reportedly deeply regretful over a pic of him with a swastika drawn on his face that resurfaced on social media over the weekend.which appears to be taken years ago, the “ Heated Rivalry ” star is with a group of friends wearing a blue shirt with drawings all over it.

His face is also covered in markings done with a black marker, including a swastika drawn on his forehead.that the pic was taken when the 25-year-old Canadian actor was still in high school, and from when he took part in an annual “campout” tradition that often involved teens underage drinking and drawing on each other’s shirts and bodies for laughs and to get shocking reactions. The outlet reported that Williams “had no idea” what was drawn on his face at the time of the pic, but understands it’s “completely inexcusable.

”Hudson Williams is reportedly deeply regretful over a pic of him with a swastika drawn on his forehead that resurfaced on social media over the weekend. He’s pictured here last month at the Canadian Screen Awards. Sources told TMZ that the pic was from the Canadian actor’s high school days, when he took part in a “campout” tradition that often involved teens underage drinking and drawing inappropriate images on one another for shock and laughs.

He’s pictured here in October 2025. Sources added that he “deeply regrets” the pic and “understands the hurt and disappointment” it’s caused, noting that he doesn’t actually condone or support the drawings.

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character,” one friend of his told TMZ. Williams shot to fame playing Shane Hollander in Crave’s “Heated Rivalry,” a queer hockey romance based on author Rachel Reid’s books. Sources said Williams did not know what was drawn on his face at the time. He’s pictured here with his “Heated Rivalry” co-star Connor Storrie in June 2025.

“You can look at whatever I said, I don’t care … I’m pretty chill about it,” he said. “On a scale of freaking me out it’s like a 2 out of 10. ” “There are going to be people who have crazy reactions to it, but those people can take a hike because the people who have a healthy reaction are the only people that I care about or respect for having a developed frontal cortex.

”Williams shot to fame playing Shane Hollander in “Heated Rivalry,” a queer hockey romance based on the books by author Rachel Reid. In March, he and a few of his “Heated Rivalry” co-stars hit back at toxic messages from the intense “Heated Rivalry” fandom. He’s pictured here with Storrie in June 2025.

“Don’t call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynistic/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. None of us need your hateful ‘love,’” the message read.

“We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side if you can’t accept that gtfoh,” the message continued. Hudson Williams is reportedly deeply regretful over a pic of him with a swastika drawn on his forehead that resurfaced on social media over the weekend. He's pictured here last month at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Sources told TMZ that the pic was from the Canadian actor's high school days, when he took part in a"campout" tradition that often involved teens underage drinking and drawing inappropriate images on one another for shock and laughs. He's pictured here in October 2025. Sources said Williams did not know what was drawn on his face at the time. He's pictured here with his"Heated Rivalry" co-star Connor Storrie in June 2025.

Williams shot to fame playing Shane Hollander in"Heated Rivalry," a queer hockey romance based on the books by author Rachel Reid. In March, he and a few of his"Heated Rivalry" co-stars hit back at toxic messages from the intense"Heated Rivalry" fandom. He's pictured here with Storrie in June 2025.





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