Heated Rivalry Season 3 and Movie Confirmed for 2027 Release

Crave confirms Heated Rivalry season 3 production and a standalone holiday movie for late 2027, expanding the popular hockey romance franchise beyond its initial two-season run.

The sports romance phenomenon Heated Rivalry is expanding its narrative universe significantly beyond its current timeline. Creator Rachel Reid and director Jacob Tierney have officially confirmed that the third season of the series is already in active development. This strategic move follows the successful 2025 debut of the first season on HBO Max and its subsequent migration to the streaming platform Crave.

Production Schedule and Episode Count

Crave has committed to filming the upcoming third installment back-to-back with the second season. Both seasons will consist of six episodes each, ensuring a consistent format that fans have grown accustomed to since the initial launch. The production strategy aims to maintain character momentum and visual continuity while keeping the cast and crew engaged during the production cycle.

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Holiday Movie and Cast Departures

A standalone holiday movie is currently scheduled to begin filming in December of this year, with a targeted theatrical release in December 2027. This special project will not feature the central romantic leads Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, or Ilya Rozanov, played by François Arnaud. Instead, the story will focus on Scott Hunter, portrayed by François Arnaud, and Christopher Kip Grady, played by Robbie G.K., alongside other familiar characters from the established roster.

Streaming Timeline and Platform Details

Despite the accelerated production schedule, fans should not expect the new season of Heated Rivalry to arrive until 2027. A spring premiere date is currently being projected for the third season. The show, which began as a pop culture sensation, originally premiered on November 28, 2025, on HBO Max before securing its future distribution through Crave. The TV-MA drama continues to blend sports action with complex romantic storylines.

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Franchise Expansion and Creator Vision

The decision to produce a standalone film alongside the main series demonstrates a commitment to exploring secondary character arcs within the hockey romance genre. By shifting the focus away from the primary couple of Shane and Ilya, the creative team is diversifying the narrative scope. This approach allows the franchise to sustain audience interest over a longer period while offering new emotional entry points for viewers.

Upcoming Release Strategy and Audience Expectations

The combined output of two six-episode seasons and one feature-length holiday special will significantly expand the total runtime of the Heated Rivalry universe. With the theatrical movie set for a December 2027 release, the franchise is positioning itself for a multi-platform presence. This strategy leverages both streaming convenience and traditional cinema events to maximize reach across different audience demographics.