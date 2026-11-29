Crave celebrates Heated Rivalry's one-year anniversary with a blooper reel and confirms season two production details alongside a potential holiday movie spinoff for 2027.

Crave celebrated the one-year anniversary of Heated Rivalry with a surprise release on its official YouTube channel. The romantic sports drama, created and directed by Jacob Tierney, originally premiered on Crave on November 28, 2025. To mark this milestone while audiences await the second season, the platform shared new behind-the-scenes content featuring cast members Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Behind-the-Scenes Content for Fans

The network released a blooper reel that highlights hilarious on-set slip-ups and lighthearted moments from the first season. This release offers viewers a different perspective on the production, contrasting sharply with the intense dramatic elements associated with the hockey romance genre. The clips showcase the camaraderie among the cast and crew involved in adapting Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series into a television format.

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Starring Actors Express Gratitude

Crave also published a video featuring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who portray professional hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. In the video, both actors expressed their appreciation for the continued support received from fans since the show's launch. Storrie specifically thanked the audience for the series' success and stated that he was looking forward to the return of Heated Rivalry in season two.

Season Two Production Details Confirmed

Production on Heated Rivalry season two began in Canada in August 2026. The upcoming episodes are based on Rachel Reid's The Long Game novel, which continues to follow Shane and Ilya's relationship. The plot focuses on the difficulties the couple faces while balancing their love lives and professional hockey careers. Both installments will consist of six episodes each, matching the structure of the first season.

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Back-to-Back Filming for Seasons Two and Three

Earlier in November, it was reported that the creative team behind Heated Rivalry was filming seasons two and three back to back. This production strategy allows for a more efficient filming schedule and ensures continuity in the narrative arc. The decision reflects the high demand for the series and the commitment of Jacob Tierney and Rachel Reid to the franchise's long-term development.

Christmas Movie Spinoff in Development

Deadline revealed that a Christmas movie is reportedly in development, with filming expected to begin in December 2026. Rather than focusing on Shane and Ilya, the holiday special is expected to feature Scott Hunter and Kip Grady, played by François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. respectively. This project would expand the Heated Rivalry universe beyond the main series.

Release Plans and Streaming Availability

The Christmas movie is reportedly scheduled for release in theaters in December 2027. However, Crave has not officially confirmed the existence of this project at the time of publication. Heated Rivalry season one remains available for streaming on HBO Max, allowing new audiences to discover the story of the rival hockey players whose secret relationship drives the drama.