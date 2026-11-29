The creators of Heated Rivalry have released the Season 1 blooper reel featuring stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Creator Jacob Tierney discusses Season 2, emphasizing emotional impact over spoilers, new cast additions including Justice Smith and Emily Hampshire, and collaboration with writer Mike Goldbach.

Your demands have been met! Here's the blooper reel for the first season of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams -starring Heated Rivalry. Heated Rivalry Season 1 finally drops its blooper reel, with Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and the cast cutting loose.

Jacob Tierney says Heated Rivalry Season 2 isn't built on spoilers but on feelings, sensation, and how the story lands. Tierney says Season 2 pulls from The Long Game and Role Model, with Mike Goldbach helping shape scripts he's excited about.

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Heated Rivalry Season 2 also brings back key players and adds Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Justice Smith, and more.like with most shows, our coverage tends to steer towards"serious" topics, such as casting, production, and insights from the cast and creative team about what viewers can expect. But who says we can't have a little fun?