Heated Rivalry Renewed for Season 3 as Filming Begins

Heated Rivalry has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of schedule, with Seasons 2 and 3 filming back to back and a movie also in the works.

Heated Rivalry, the Crave original hockey romance series, has been renewed for a third season ahead of schedule, according to a report from Deadline. The show, which carries a release date of November 28, 2025, is already starting production on Season 3, with Seasons 2 and 3 shooting back to back. Deadline has also learned that a Heated Rivalry movie is in the works.

The series stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, and Storrie is reportedly in talks to play the villain in Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider movie. Heated Rivalry follows two rival hockey players who are trying to level up in the notoriously aggressive sport. The more time they spend together, the more they develop complicated and unexpected romantic feelings, which create complications for both their personal lives and their hockey careers.

Also read Ludwig Season 3 Renewed Before Season 2 Premiere As David Mitchell Star Continues Hit BBC Series

Season 3 Renewal and Back-to-Back Production Schedule

Heated Rivalry has been renewed for Season 3 early, and filming on that season is already underway or beginning, according to Deadline. The report describes Seasons 2 and 3 as shooting back to back, meaning the two seasons are being produced in close sequence rather than with a long gap between them.

The series had already been renewed for Season 2 before Deadline reported the additional order for Season 3. The early renewal means the production team at Crave and its partners will be working on two upcoming seasons at the same time, which is a notable step for a show that has only recently reached audiences.

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Jacob Tierney is listed as the director of the series, and Tierney is also one of the two creators, alongside Rachel Reid. The show is rated TV-MA and is categorized under drama, romance, and sports, which reflects its mix of hockey storylines and a central romance between its two leads.

HBO Distribution and Streaming Chart Performance

HBO picked up Heated Rivalry as its U.S. distributor, and the series became a frequent No. 1 streaming chart topper after that deal. The show's rise in popularity has been fast enough that it has competed with longtime hits on the charts.

According to the source report, Heated Rivalry has given established series such as House of the Dragon and The Pitt a run for their money. Both of those titles have built large audiences over several years, so the show's repeated appearances at the top of streaming charts signal strong viewer demand for a relatively new hockey romance.

Heated Rivalry Movie Plans and Next Steps

A Heated Rivalry movie is in the works, and Deadline reported this development alongside the two additional seasons. The movie would extend the story beyond the television format, though the report does not specify its cast, director, production timeline, or release window.

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The available reporting does not include premiere dates for Seasons 2 or 3, so viewers should watch for official announcements from Crave and HBO for confirmed schedules. The original report also notes that the story is still developing and that more information will be added as it becomes available.