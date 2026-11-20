Fan-favorite hockey romance series Heated Rivalry gets a Christmas-themed film starring François Arnaud. Learn about the plot, box office success, and release date.

Heated Rivalry is officially expanding beyond television screens with a feature film set to hit theaters in December 2027. The popular series, known for its steamy hockey drama, has already secured a third season renewal. Now, producers are moving forward with a big-screen adaptation that promises to bring the beloved characters to life on a grander scale. This move signals strong confidence in the franchise's growing global appeal.

Film Stars François Arnaud and Robbie G.K.

The upcoming movie will reportedly star François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. in their respective lead roles. This project will follow the back-to-back filming of the upcoming second and third seasons of the TV series. The production timeline ensures that the actors can seamlessly transition between the television episodes and the theatrical feature. This dual-commitment approach aims to maintain continuity in character development and story arcs.

Also read I Went to See Heated Rivalry in 4DX With a Top Fanfic Writer

Based on Rachel Reid Short Story

Story-wise, the film is expected to be based on Rachel Reid's 2018 short story titled Merry Christmas, Scott and Kip. This narrative is part of the Game Changers series and focuses on the romantic dynamic between rivals Scott and Kip. The decision to adapt this specific story allows the franchise to explore a different pairing within the established universe. It provides fans with a new holiday-themed romance while staying true to the source material's core themes.

TV Seasons Adapt The Long Game

While the movie adapts the short story, the upcoming television seasons will primarily focus on The Long Game. The Long Game serves as the sixth installment in Rachel Reid's book series. Season two and season three of the show will delve into the plot points of this novel. This strategy keeps the TV show closely aligned with the original literary works. It ensures that the majority of the series follows the canonical events of the books.

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Box Office Success Drives Film Expansion

The decision to create a film comes on the heels of impressive box office numbers. All six episodes of the first season were given a limited theatrical release to celebrate the show's first anniversary. This special event allowed the romance between Shane and Ilya, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, to bless the big screen. The limited run has proven to be a quiet success, drawing significant audience interest to theaters across the country.

November 16 Ticket Sales Surge

Recent data highlights the enduring popularity of the theatrical release. On Monday, November 16, the show earned a massive 196% daily boost in ticket sales. This figure represents a week-on-week increase of 94 percent. The performance was particularly notable given that the episodes were available in as many locations as the previous weekend. Such efficiency in sales growth indicates strong word-of-mouth and dedicated fan support for the franchise.

Outperforming Other Theatrical Releases

The success of Heated Rivalry placed it in the top ten at the North American box office. It outperformed notable titles such as Jimmy, La Bola Negra, and Wicker. Wicker is a new NSFW fairytale hit based on a short story by Ursula Wills. Beating these competitive releases demonstrates the strong market demand for the hockey romance genre. It validates the investment in bringing the series to a wider theatrical audience.