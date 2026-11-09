‘Heated Rivalry’ Final Episodes to Release in 4DX at Regal Theaters

Fans can see the fifth and sixth episodes of the queer hockey series in 4DX at Regal Theaters nationwide starting Nov. 16.

Judi Dench Says Vin Diesel Sent Her Flowers ‘the Length of a Kayak’ to Persuade Her to Join ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’: I’m ‘Far Too Easily Wooed’” wasn’t steamy enough, fans can now feel the heat — literally — seeing the fifth and sixth episodes of the queer hockey series in“Fans made it loud and clear that they wanted more ‘Heated Rivalry’ on the big screen, so we’re turning up the heat,” Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal, said in a statement.

“Episodes five and six bring years of tension between Shane and Ilya to a boiling point, and 4DX takes it all to another level. Together with CJ 4DPLEX, we’re giving fans a chance to feel every hit on the ice, every stolen embrace and every pulse-pounding moment in between. You may know these episodes by heart, but you’ve never experienced them like this.

Also read 'Heated Rivalry' Filming Season 2, Season 3 And A Movie (Exclusive)

”Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling “Game Changers” book series, adapted by Jacob Tierney, “Heated Rivalry” follows the illicit and decades-spanning relationship between two rival hockey stars, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov . The tender romance quickly became a global phenomenon and is currently in production for its second season.

Advertisement

While fans wait, they can attend special 4DX paired screening of episodes “I’ll Believe in Anything” and “The Cottage” at all 59 Regal 4DX auditoriums across 59 theaters nationwide, as well as other participating locations.across three paired screenings: Episodes 1 and 2 , Episodes 3 and 4 , and Episodes 5 and 6 . Tickets for each pairing cost $9.99.

Russell Brand Was ‘Ruthless and Calculated’ With a ‘Voracious’ Desire for ‘Sexual Contact,’ Prosecution Alleges in Rape Trial Opening Statement Russell Brand Trial: Third Woman Alleges He Had a ‘Big Grin’ Like a ‘Clown’ Before Sexually Assaulting Her Bear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: ‘Justice Has Now Been Served’ and the Victims Are ‘Heroes’Russell Brand’s Marriage to Katy Perry Blocked From Being Mentioned by Prosecution in Rape Trial