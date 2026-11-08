Heated Rivalry Fans Drive Theatrical Release Success

The limited theatrical run of the streaming series Heated Rivalry has generated $1.4 million from 945 theaters, with Gen Z audiences driving demand to rewatch the hockey romance on the big screen.

” debuted on streaming, fans are venturing to movie theaters to rewatch the steamy romance between hockey superstars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov .

The limited theatrical release, which is scheduled from Nov. 6 through Nov. 30, has generated $1.4 million from 945 theaters, according to distributor Regal Entertainment. Moviegoers were able to choose between three paired screenings , with tickets for each showtime costing $9.99.

Also read Heated Rivalry Season 3 and Movie Confirmed for 2027 Release

That’s less than the average movie price, which is $12.87 for standard screenings, according to research firm EntTelligence. Dear Oscars: Don’t Let Laika and ‘Wildwood’ Fail. There Is No Backup Stop-Motion Studio Waiting in the Wings It’s an impressive haul for a show that’s widely available to stream at home. There aren’t many points of comparison at the box office.

When television shows likeor the Christian drama “The Chosen” have played on the big screen, they aired new, never-before-seen episodes. Although Netflix didn’t report grosses for “Stranger Things,” the Season 5 series finale was estimated to have earned a massive $25 million to $28 million around New Year’s Eve.

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However, that’s not a fair reference given the super-sized, two-hour finale was the much-anticipated conclusion to the streamer’s biggest series of all time. In any case, theatrical releases or of popular TV shows are all gravy for cinema operators, who are enjoying the biggest year at the box office since the onset of the pandemic.

Gen Z, the target demographic for shows like “Heated Rivalry,” has been “This could become a really interesting trend, not only as a way to bring fans together but also to keep popular series top of mind during gaps between seasons, when maintaining momentum can be a challenge,” says Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends Paul Dergarabedian.

“We initially thought this might be something largely confined to the faith-based space, but clearly the potential extends to virtually any series with a passionate fan base. ” He adds, “Of course, not every television series is going to translate into a successful big-screen event, but for the right show with the right audience, movie theaters could become an exciting extension of the television experience rather than simply an alternative to it.

” “Heated Rivalry,” based on Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” book series, is gearing up for a second season. The Canadian-produced show was released in the U.S. on HBO Max in November 2025, although it didn’t become a word-of-mouth sensation until early 2026, when episodes“When a series connects with audiences the way ‘Heated Rivalry’ has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together,” Regal’s senior VP of U.S. content Brooks LeBoeuf said prior to the re-release.

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