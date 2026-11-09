Heated Rivalry Announces Season 2 Season 3 and Standalone Movie

Heated Rivalry confirms two new six-episode seasons and a standalone film. Production begins immediately with a 2027 premiere and holiday movie planned.

Heated Rivalry has officially confirmed a massive expansion of its programming slate, announcing two additional six-episode seasons and a standalone holiday movie. This announcement comes after months of industry speculation regarding the future of the popular series, which has rapidly become one of the streamer's biggest pop culture sensations. The confirmation validates the extensive fan waiting period and provides concrete details on the production timeline for the upcoming installments.

Heated Rivalry Back-to-Back Production Schedule

Production for the next two seasons is moving with exceptional speed, as filming for both Season 2 and Season 3 is set to commence back-to-back immediately. The production schedule is tightly packed, with cameras scheduled to wrap principal photography by the end of November or early December. This accelerated timeline ensures that the content pipeline remains robust and consistent for the dedicated viewer base.

Also read Heated Rivalry Season 3 and Movie Confirmed for 2027 Release

Following the wrap of the two new seasons, a holiday-themed film will immediately begin shooting in December. The standalone movie is not merely a special episode but a distinct project with its own narrative focus. The film targets a theatrical release next December, marking a significant expansion of the franchise's reach beyond the television screen.

New Leads and Creative Source Material

The upcoming standalone movie will center on a different couple, shifting the narrative spotlight away from the original leads. Scott, played by François Arnaud, and Kip, portrayed by Robbie G.K., will anchor this new feature. Consequently, the series stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will not appear in the holiday film.

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The narrative foundation for this film is directly drawn from source material. Rachel Reid, the author of the Game Changers books that inspired the television series, wrote a short story titled Merry Christmas, Scott and Kip!. This story details the pair's first Christmas together, providing a natural and established source for the movie's plot. Additional characters from the existing show will also feature in the film, expanding the universe further.

Season 2 Cast and Spring 2027 Premiere

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is confirmed to premiere in spring 2027, with an April launch date considered likely. The season will continue the story of Shane and Ilya, adapting the narrative through Book 6, The Long Game. This arc allows the main characters to conclude their primary journey within the source material.

The cast expansion for Season 2 includes new additions to the ensemble. Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie will join the cast as Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, characters originating from the Role Model book. These new figures introduce fresh dynamics to the storyline as the series progresses. Established cast members Emily Hampshire, Brendan Morgan, David Tomlinson, and Lauren Chan are also confirmed to return for the upcoming season.

Clarifying Rumors and Future Outlook

Earlier speculation regarding the format of the new seasons has been clarified by creator Jacob Tierney. Tierney explicitly shot down rumors of a supersized season, confirming to Andy Cohen that Season 2 will consist of exactly six episodes, mirroring the structure of Season 1. This decision maintains the pacing and narrative density that defined the first season.

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While filming is scheduled to wrap by year's end, Tierney did not specify whether the current production block covers both Season 2 and Season 3 or just the latter. Crave has not officially acknowledged Season 3 or the standalone movie in public communications, leaving those projects in a state of confirmed but unpublicized production.