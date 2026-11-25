The proposal would have prohibited discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property and restricted possession of loaded firearms within 450 feet of homes and businesses.

A proposed firearm ordinance in Southampton Township, New Jersey, was unanimously tabled after residents packed a township meeting to debate the proposal Tuesday night following a series of incidents involving a local man The proposal would have prohibited discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property and restricted possession of loaded firearms within 450 feet of homes and businesses.

Some residents argued the ordinance should not move forward.

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"Discharging a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school doesn't prevent somebody from owning a firearm, doesn't prevent someone from using a firearm. This ordinance frankly just aims to keep kids safe," said Leon Carelli, a Southampton resident.

Prosecutors allege that between September and October, Cozens repeatedly discharged firearms on his property in the direction of a school, prompting shelter-in-place orders and engaging in what authorities described as taunting behavior toward police and school officials.2 hours agoProsecutors also allege Cozens threatened the community, saying, "Wait till I get my guns back. I'm going to blast this whole f------ town.

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""There are so many ways he could've approached the school to have this matter resolved instead; he went to school, and he caused a shelter in place. I don't care if it's after school, there are kids there," the judge said. Despite support for the ordinance from some residents, others argued the proposal could interfere with lawful self-defense on private property because of restrictions on loaded firearms.

"All it does is prohibit people like myself from defending myself. All it does is allow victims to become victims again," Scassero said. Township officials said enforcement would be handled by law enforcement and noted that any local ordinance would not supersede state or federal law.

"Parents at Southampton schools just don't want the kids hearing gunshots during school," said Christina Stevens, a Southampton resident. The township committee voted unanimously to table the ordinance. Had it advanced, a public hearing and vote could have taken place next month. One committee member suggested the proposal may not return for consideration until January.