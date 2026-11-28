Michigan and Ohio State didn't wait for kickoff to renew college football's nastiest rivalry, as players from both teams got into a shoving match in an Ohio Sta

Michigan and Ohio State didn't wait for kickoff to renew college football's nastiest rivalry, as players from both teams got into a shoving match in an Ohio Stadium end zone Saturday with no Big Ten title or playoff spot at stake.

, still in warmup gear rather than pads, pushing and shoving near the tunnel about an hour before kickoff while coaches, staff and security rushed in to separate them. November 28, 2026 On the fan video, a commentator says Michigan's players "ran out of the tunnel and went over there" before the two groups met. It isn't clear what started it.

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Still, it didn't take much to pull players from both sidelines into the pile before game officials stepped into the middle to break it up. Nobody appeared to be hurt. The location adds more tension. The last time these teams met in Columbus, Michigan players tried to plant a flag on the Block O after a 13-10 upset, and the fight that followed took police from several agencies to break up.