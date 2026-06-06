Heat, wind raise fire danger across Utah this weekend

Utah's weather is about to get much more active this weekend, with heat, wind, fire danger and even a few dry thunderstorms in the forecast.Temperatures will co

Utah's weather is about to get much more active this weekend, with heat, wind, fire danger and even a few dry thunderstorms in the forecast.

Temperatures will continue climbing through Saturday, running 10 to 15 degrees above average in many areas. The biggest concern will be fire weather. Strong southwest winds and very dry air will create critical fire danger across much of central and southern Utah beginning Saturday.

Gusty conditions are expected to continue through at least the middle of next week, making it easier for any fire to spread quickly. Northern Utah could also see a few isolated dry thunderstorms, with the potential for lightning, strong wind gusts and very little rainfall. A nine-vehicle crash forced the full closure of northbound Interstate 15 near 4600 South in Riverdale.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Dodge RA head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oThe road buckled near 1400 Washington Blvd. , and Ogden police said travelers should expect heavy traffic in the area.

UDOT closed northbound 17th Street at WashiOne person was killed, and three others were seriously injured in a crash near 2000 East Oak Hills Lane. Two vehicles crashed at approximately 3:45 p.m. on FridaConstruction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price t





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