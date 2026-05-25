Heat Oedema: What You Should Know

A UK heatwave can cause a range of symptoms, including puffy ankles, swollen hands, and swollen feet. Understanding the causes and risks of heat oedema can help individuals take steps to prevent and manage the condition, especially for those who are more vulnerable.

A UK heatwave can cause puffy ankles, swollen hands, and swollen feet as the body tries to cool down by dilating blood vessels and releasing heat from the body.

However, this can lead to heat oedema, a condition where fluid leaks out of the bloodstream and pools in the surrounding tissues. This can be more problematic for certain groups, such as older adults, women, and those who are less mobile. The condition can be exacerbated by a combination of factors, including heat, humidity, and certain medical conditions. In most cases, the swelling will develop and resolve quickly once the individual cools down and elevates their legs.

Pregnant women are especially prone to swelling in the heat due to the physical demands placed on the circulatory system by pregnancy. Knowing the difference between normal swelling and heat oedema is crucial to seeking the right treatment and preventing complications





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UK Heatwave Heat Oedema Swelling Circulatory System Vulnerable Groups Pregnancy Heat-Related Illnesses

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