The Heat’s ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ makeover was a huge success. So much so that teams across the league should start brainstorming.

The Heat had a special court and jerseys for one night around the launch of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ | Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty ImagesHours ahead of the game’s official launch, the Heat held “A Night in Vice City” at Kaseya Center—a one-night celebration complete with a custom court, uniforms, coveted merchandise and activations throughout the arena.

With the Bucks in town, the Wednesday night contest marked the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo played his former franchise after the offseason blockbuster trade that sent him to Miami. A big plotline—not as big as if the game were in Milwaukee, however—but the theme night around Vice City, the fictional representation of Miami inFans lined up in pouring rain around the stadium for a chance to get their hands on one of the exclusive Vice City jerseys.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19 with $1.65 billion in pre-orders

Once the doors opened, the line went around the concourse. Within 90 minutes, all the exclusive gear was sold out and stores closedwas available for fans to purchase, while the Heat’s on-court version included their classic wordmark with a neon pink outline and a map within the lettering as an homage to the game.

The unique court had the “Vice City” logo at the center of the floor with pink paint inside the arc and aHeat players were gifted a custom suitcase with a special console, controllers and a copy of the game inside. Thirteen years afterwas released, the hype is real. So much so that it’s gotten into longtime Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.. ...

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To have that opportunity in a regular season game, I think is exciting.

“I’ve never played the game before but obviously I’m fully aware of it and if they want to send me a console, I’ll play. I’m curious now, I want to play. ”for a Wednesday game in November between two teams competing at wildly different levels. Fans braved rainy weather to wait in incredibly long lines just to get in the arena and wait injust made sense, other teams should pay attention and replicate with their own city-specific makeovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game against his former team came on Vice City night | Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Imagesis the most anticipated video game release ever and the Heat were the perfect vehicle to capitalize off the hype. This exact instance won’t repeat for a long time unlessreturns to Los Santos, a fictionalized setting based off Los Angeles, in future titles. Should that happen, maybe the Clippers get in on the fun. , though, don’t hold your breath.

An extreme, one-time takeover doesn’t have to be only for this specific instance. The Knicks could do awhen the Netflix show exploded in popularity. An intersection between sports and pops culture clearly hits home, but teams don’t have to stop there. honoring the name the team nearly adopted in the mid-1990s. Brooklyn won’t be wearing Swamp Dragons jerseys or have a custom court as far as we know.

It would be difficult to totally shift branding to a different team name for one night due to the league’s uniform mandates, but Swamp Dragons colors with Nets wording would work. As we saw with the Heat, they could go all in with a custom court, too. So why not go all out? It would only drive more ticket sales and demand for any exclusive merch.

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Especially while Brooklyn is in the midst of another dreadful season. Outside of niche NBA lore, there are endless ways that teams could mix things up for a night to build hype around a weekday game with minimal stakes. Anything with Scott’s Cactus Jack name does well. Carlos Alcaraz donnedduring the U.S. Open that sold out online and in pop-up shops.

Scott, a Houston native, could link up with the Rockets for custom uniforms similar to what we’ve seen in the past with Drake and the Raptors. Beyond that, teams could even consider changing colors to honor other sports teams in the city for a single game. In the MLB, the White Sox tipped their NBA counterpart withWhether it’s a famous movie, TV show, music artist or another city icon, the possibilities are endless.

Although the Heat’s Vice City night seemed like a one-off event, it should start a wider trend. Come on, NBA. Let’s have some fun. Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA.

Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.