Despite Joel Embiid's absence, the Miami Heat suffered a 111-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, driven by strong performances from Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James, while Bam Adebayo struggled to find his offensive rhythm against a deep Sixers lineup.

Nov 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey drives against Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Joel Embiid missed Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Heat in Philadelphia, news that was supposed to clear the lane for Miami to dominate the paint and perhaps the game. Following a strong first quarter, the Heat backslid toward the start of the season, when they were a step slow on both ends, couldn't sink outside shots, and couldn't get consistent stops.

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And when they were almost entirely reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davion Mitchell to put pressure on the opposing defense. Oh, and it didn't help that even without Embiid and Jaylen Brown -- who started slow and then left with a hamstring injury -- the 76ers still looked like they have more overall starpower, because Heat-killer Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James were on their side.