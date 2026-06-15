Heat advisory remains in effect as Seattle, Puget Sound near record temperatures

Seattle’s early-summer heat set a new record at Sea-Tac on Sunday, and forecasters say the region is likely to do it again Monday.

FILE - A photo of the Space Needle and Seattle skyline. Seattle’s early-summer heat set a new record at Sea-Tac on Sunday, and forecasters say the region is likely to do it again Monday before cooler marine air pushes inland and brings relief.

set a new record at Sea-Tac on Sunday, and forecasters say the region is likely to do it again Monday before cooler marine air pushes inland and brings relief. Sea-Tac Airport reached 89 degrees Sunday, setting a new record for Flag Day in Seattle and topping the previous record of 86 for the date.

The heat is expected to repeat on Monday, with Seattle likely tying or beating the existing record high for the 15th of 88 degrees by a degree or two.for most of the region through Tuesday, driven not only by hot daytime temperatures but also by warm nights. Early Monday, 3 a.m. temperatures were still in the 70s in some Seattle neighborhoods, and lows around Puget Sound are expected to take much of the night to ease into the 60s, creating what forecasters described as “tough sleeping weather” for homes without air conditioning.

The heat advisory continues through Monday night and is set to expire at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said the “mini two-day heat wave” is “half over,” with one more day of low 90s expected around the South Sound and near 90 in Seattle. Some locations expected to hit 90 Monday include Issaquah, Maple Valley, Puyallup, Auburn, Lakewood, Tacoma, Olympia, Centralia, Shelton and Elma. Wenatchee and Omak are forecast to reach the upper 90s.

Seattle could reach 90 as well, depending on how much sunshine breaks through the increasing cloud cover. The heat will also be felt at the World Cup soccer match on Monday, with about 85 degrees expected on the pitch at kickoff for Belgium vs. Egypt and near 90 degrees by the end of the game. Relief is expected to arrive first along the coast.

Forecasters said stratus and fog will return to ocean beaches late Monday, dropping temperatures at places like La Push and Long Beach into the 60s Monday after soaring into the 80s over the weekend. The broader cooldown is expected on Tuesday as the marine push reaches Puget Sound.

High pressure anchored off the West Coast has helped keep conditions warm and dry, but forecasters said a low-pressure system sliding in from Canada toward Montana will shift the pressure gradient and drive onshore flow, pulling cooler Pacific air inland. That should bring morning clouds, afternoon sun and cooler temperatures, with some areas slow to clear Tuesday afternoon.

Mist or sprinkles are possible, especially as low clouds move in, and forecasters said the region “may even pull down some mist or drizzle” by Wednesday morning. After the marine push, temperatures are expected to settle mainly into the 70s for the rest of the week, with a “morning clouds, afternoon sunshine” pattern. A few days could climb back to 80, including Friday and Sunday.

A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.

With most of western Washington sitting under a heat advisory through Tuesday morning, many people are turning to rivers, lakes, and beaches for heat relief. Th





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