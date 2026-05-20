Heat Advisory, Heat Emergency Plan Activation, Storms Expected in New York City Area

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 90s through Wednesday as heat advisories are issued and NYC activates its heat emergency plan. A cold front moving into the Northeast could bring storms to the New York City area, with cooler temperatures expected behind the front heading into Memorial Day weekend. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail, while heavy rain could lead to wet roads, reduced visibility and slower travel. People in New York City, northern New Jersey, Long Island and nearby suburbs should monitor local forecasts and weather alerts as the front moves through.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 90s through Wednesday as heat advisories are issued and NYC activates its heat emergency plan . A cold front moving into the Northeast could bring storms to the New York City area, with cooler temperatures expected behind the front heading into Memorial Day weekend.

The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail, while heavy rain could lead to wet roads, reduced visibility and slower travel. People in New York City, northern New Jersey, Long Island and nearby suburbs should monitor local forecasts and weather alerts as the front moves through. Temperatures behind the system will fall back into the 60s across the I-95 corridor and remain cooler into Memorial Day weekend





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Heat Advisory Heat Emergency Plan Storms New York City Long Island Northern New Jersey Cold Front Temperature Rise Thunderstorms Gusty Winds Hail Wet Roads Reduced Visibility Slower Travel Memorial Day Weekend I-95 Corridor

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