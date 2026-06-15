Heat advisory brings crowds to waterways, but KCSO warns temps still dangerously cold

With most of western Washington sitting under a heat advisory through Tuesday morning, many people are turning to rivers, lakes, and beaches for heat relief.Th

The King County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, however, is warning of still dangerously low water temperatures and urging people to use extra caution.

"We are still in late spring here in Washington state, and it is not the same water remember from August of last year," said Sgt. Benjamin Callahan. KCSO considers any temperature below 70 degrees to be "cold water," which puts people at risk of cold water shock. While peak swim season is typically considered July-August in Washington, most rivers don't hit above 60 degrees year-round, and Puget Sound is currently around 55-60 degrees in some places.

Cold water shock is a major risk, even for experienced swimmers. The initial shock of the water's temperature can lead people to involuntarily gasp for air, hyperventilate, and reach a spiked heart rate. These responses can send the body into a panic, which inevitably increases chances of rapid drowning, Callahan explained. While patrolling Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday, Marine Unit crews stressed the importance of preparedness and safety.

"All of us have our boater's license, which I think is important," said boaters Ronda and Alyssa Gwinn. "We always have our life vests available and out. " Crews were on the lookout for boats, paddleboarders, or jet skiers without life jackets, whistles, and other required safety gear. Children 12 and under are required to use life jackets on the water, Callahan said.

KCSO recommends that anyone planning to be on the water this summer, not just larger boats and vessels, obtain a boater's education card. In recent years, Callahan says rescues, near drownings, and even fatalities have become increasingly more common among paddleboarders. Sunscreen and ample water are also important during this type of heat wave to fight potential heat exhaustion or dehydration.

A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies. In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law. It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeYour travel time onboard the Amtrak Cascades from Canada into the U.S. just got a bit shorter.

The change comes just as crowds are heading into Seattle for WorlFor now, Eggers hopes public attention will prompt agency leaders to act. Human skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man.





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