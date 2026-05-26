Heartwarming moment as Alabama high school student surprises son with return from Japan

An Alabama high school student was greeted with a surprise by his Air Force father who returned from Japan to attend his graduation from Huffman High School in Birmingham. The special moment was caught on video and has gone viral, leaving fans with a heartwarming story of love and dedication. Branden Jackson was seen walking across the stage when his father, Air Force Master Sergeant Tobias Jackson, appeared at the other end of the stage, and the two shared a heartwarming embrace.

A heartwarming moment was caught on video as an Alabama high school student's Air Force father returned from Japan to see his son graduate from Huffman High School in Birmingham.

Branden Jackson was seen walking across the stage as he graduated during one of the biggest moments of his life. But the special day became that much more unforgettable after the graduate was met with his father - Air Force Master Sergeant Tobias Jackson who had returned from three years of deployment in Japan - at the other end of the stage.

"It's been very hard to keep it under wraps," Master Sergeant Jackson told WVTM 13. "He's grown into such a great young man, and he understands the significance of what we do and how we do it. When he thought I was not going to make it, his response was, I completely understand.





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