Hearts vs Celtic: Controversial VAR Decision Deprives Hearts of Title

A contentious 99th minute Celtic penalty awarded after a VAR intervention deprived Hearts of a near-certain title, leading to a winner-takes-all clash at Parkhead on Saturday.

World Cup Unfiltered will be sent to your inbox DAILY from June 1 - Sign up One of the most extraordinary top-flight Scottish campaigns of all time will go to a final weekend after a hugely contentious 99th minute Celtic penalty, awarded after a VAR intervention, deprived Hearts of a near-certain title.

Hearts, who are seeking the first non-Old Firm title since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1986, were Champions-elect, leading Falkirk 3-0 and with Celtic drawing 2-2 at Motherwell, as both games reached added time. But Celtic’s penalty – awarded for a handball when Motherwell’s Sam Nicholson seemed to have met the ball with his head - was converted by Kelechi Iheanacho, leaving the side needing to beat Hearts to clinch the title on Saturday.

Though Hearts still lead the table and can win the title for the first time since 1960 by drawing in a winner-takes-all clash at Parkhead, their supporters left Tynecastle in a state of stunned disbelief. The VAR decision, which had echoes of the potentially title-defining intervention which deprived West Ham of a goal against Arsenal on Sunday, comes four days after Hearts were denied a strong penalty call in their 1-1 draw against Motherwell.

This might be the worst VAR decision I’ve seen (and there’s a lot of competition). Extraordinary given the significance. Hearts and Celtic are set for a winner takes it all clash at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime. Celtic’s late winner against Motherwell means there is just one point between the two sides.

Martin O’Neill’s side benefitted from a dubious handball decision at Motherwell. Hearts manager Derek McInnes, who claimed referee Steven McLean admitted he had been wrong in not awarding a penalty for a trip on Alexandros Kyziridis, had strong words for officials’ decision-making late on Wednesday night. McInnes said of the penalty: ‘Having seen it, I feel it’s us against everybody. You see the two we didn’t get at the weekend and then you see that.

How can they arrive at that?

‘I’m getting more and more dismayed at some of the decisions our referees are coming up with. It’s such a bad decision. Motherwell must feel totally aggrieved. When I was watching it, I had to ask, “What am I looking for here” It’s actually quite disgusting.

’ The Hearts manager said he wanted to use the sense of injustice to fortify his players at Parkhead, where Hearts will seek a first Scottish title in 66 years. Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker described it as ‘the worst VAR decision I’ve seen’ on X and those sentiments were echoed by ex-Sky Sports star Jeff Stelling.

‘Seriously that is never a handball at Fir Park,’ he posted online. ‘The boy headed it 20 yards. The ref takes one look after VAR calls him over. Embarrassing for Scottish football.

’ Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou said of the penalty decision: ‘I thought it was very unreal moment. I can’t see any way in any world where that could be a penalty. I can’t see a connection with the arm, but if there is it’s because he connects with Trusty and he pushes his arm up. It’s a shame that a good game, with good tempo and intensity gets decided in a situation like that.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Unfiltered Scottish Premiership Celtic Hearts VAR Penalty Motherwell Falkirk Alexandros Kyziridis Referee Decision-Making Champions-Elect Non-Old Firm Title Parkhead Tynecastle Gary Lineker Jeff Stelling Jens Berthel Askou

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unlikely bonded dogs settle into new home after capturing heartsA happy ending has arrived for two abandoned dogs - one big, one little - found together along Chicago train tracks.

Read more »

Chrome Hearts Lands in Cannes With New Palm Beach BoutiqueDiscover Chrome Hearts' stunning Cannes boutique at Palm Beach, blending Riviera elegance with handcrafted design and exclusive collections.

Read more »

SNL’s Colin Jost Shares Controversial Trump Prediction“I think we just have to prepare for it,” Jost said.

Read more »

Becerra’s Lead in California Gubernatorial Race Wobbles After Controversial InterviewXavier Becerra, the Democratic frontrunner for California governor, faced backlash after a candid moment during an interview where he questioned a reporter’s intentions. His comments drew criticism, raising concerns ahead of the June primary. Meanwhile, divisions persist among Democrats, and his campaign faces fresh scrutiny.

Read more »