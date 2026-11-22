The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died severely underweight and riddled with tumors is facing murder charges after she allegedly refused to provide him with medical treatment for years after his c…

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died severely underweight and riddled with tumors is facing murder charges after she allegedly refused to provide him with medical treatment for years after his cancer diagnosis.

Destiny Schliefert, the boy’s mother, was hit with second-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, child abuse or neglect resulting in death, first-degree child endangerment and animal neglect charges Thursday. The boy, whose identity has not been released by authorities, weighed just 24 pounds at the time of his death, according to court documents reported by the outlet.

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Police arrived at Schliefert’s Ozark Mississippi home July 31, after she called 911 and reported that the toddler wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His health had been declining since May, with the boy losing the ability to eat, sleep and walk. Tumors were visible along The toddler was rapidly losing weight, and Schliefert allegedly told police that she felt that he wasn’t eating due to his grandfather’s death in 2025.

The boy was first diagnosed with cancer at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in March 2024 — and Schliefert allegedly refused to get him any further medical care up until his death. The family moved to Ozark in 2025.

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A doctor involved in the boy’s case told investigators that the boy could have survived his cancer had he been properly treated.had allegedly searched “fastest way to get a toddler to gain weight fast” on her phone July 2, just weeks before her son’s death. Schliefert and Potter allegedly drove the boy to the hospital in early July, but did not take him in, fearing she would be reported to Missouri Division of Social Services, a neighbor told investigators.

She told investigators in a Nov. 18, interview that she feared losing her children if authorities saw the state her home was in. When investigators asked if medical care could have helped her son, Schliefert stunningly responded, “probably. ”