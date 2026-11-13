Heartland on Netflix: Jessica Chastain Stars in Nashville Crime Thriller

Jessica Chastain stars in Netflix's Heartland, a Nashville crime thriller in which a former country legend searches for her missing niece.

Netflix has released Heartland, a crime thriller starring Jessica Chastain, and ComingSoon editor-in-chief Tyler Treese has interviewed several members of the cast and crew about the film. The movie is now streaming on Netflix, and Netflix's listing of new TV and movie releases for the week of November 9 to 15, 2026 includes it as one of the week's dark thrillers. Treese's conversations cover Chastain's experience on set, the supporting actors' approach to their characters, and the film's musical performances, which were discussed by director Shana Feste and cast members.

The film follows Misty Jones, a former country legend who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician. According to the film's official synopsis, Misty must confront her own past while exploring the seedy underbelly of Nashville. Her search uncovers a murky side of the city's music world in which nobody, Misty included, is quite who they appear to be.

Also read Jessica Chastain breezes through a pulpy, country-fried Taken in Heartland

How Heartland Builds Its Nashville Story

Heartland is built around Misty Jones, the former country star played by Jessica Chastain, whose search for her niece pulls her into a hidden side of Nashville. The story moves between investigation and performance, with the country music setting providing both the backdrop and the pressure point for the characters. Treese described the film as a continuation of director Shana Feste's interest in country musicians in Nashville, following her earlier film Country Strong.

Feste's earlier film offered a different look at the country music industry, and Heartland shifts the focus toward crime and personal history. The film uses its musical sequences to move the plot forward, so each performance also reveals something about the characters performing it. This structure is central to how the movie balances thriller elements with its portrait of the music business.

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Cast Members Describe Their Characters and Roles

Chastain spoke with Treese about working opposite a cast that included her first big acting experience partner, and she described the experience as amazing. She said that watching her on television and in movies had prepared her for her admiration of the actress, but seeing her work take after take in person was unreal. Chastain said that every scene with her felt like a lesson, and she called her the quintessential movie star.

The actor known in the interview as Garrett plays Roy Combs, a record executive who has charm but has also risen up the ranks of the music industry. Garrett said he had to tread lightly when describing what he focused on for the role, emphasizing that his character needed to be someone Chastain's character could trust and rely on. He also noted that everyone in the film is not so much what they seem, which gave the cast room to play with that idea as the story unfolded.

Treese also highlighted the performance of the actor identified as Ross, whose character is upstaged by Chastain's character during his own concert. Treese said the scene shows his character's frustration, though he cannot step in. Ross described the musical sequences as great joy and said the amphitheater performance was the most fun part of the film for him. He added that performing music and then layering acting on top of it was a fun challenge, since performing is his main job.

Musical Performances and What Viewers Can Expect

The musical performances are central to the viewing experience of Heartland, and the cast said the big amphitheater scene was one of the highlights of filming. Ross said the extras on set were singing along with the cast by the fifth take, which made the sequence feel especially lively. Those performances are placed across the film so that major character moments build alongside the music.

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For viewers, the film is available now on Netflix, and the week's release listing places it among the platform's main titles for November 9 to 15, 2026. Anyone following Chastain's work, Feste's direction, or Treese's interviews can watch the movie directly on the streaming service to see how the musical sequences and crime plot fit together.