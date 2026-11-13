Heartland Breaks Jessica Chastain's Rotten Tomatoes Dry Spell

Netflix's new Western thriller Heartland earns an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, marking Jessica Chastain's first fresh rating since her 2023 film Memory.

Jessica Chastain has ended a significant critical drought with her latest film, Heartland, which has debuted on Netflix with an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating represents the first fresh review score for the Academy Award winner since her 2023 dramatic performance in Memory. The new Western mystery thriller arrives as the streaming giant continues to expand its catalog of period and genre-specific content, specifically targeting the Western audience following the massive success of the Yellowstone franchise on Paramount+.

Heartland's Critical Reception and Streaming Debut

The film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, John Hawkes, and Carter Faith, has garnered attention for its fast-paced narrative and commanding lead performance. With 11 initial reviews collected, the 82% score positions the movie as a strong entry in Netflix's current library. Critics have largely praised the straightforward story and the Southern country charm that defines the film's atmosphere and musical backdrop. This positive reception marks a significant turnaround for the actor, whose recent theatrical releases have faced mixed to negative reviews from both critics and general audiences.

Also read Jessica Chastain breezes through a pulpy, country-fried Taken in Heartland

Chastain's Career Trajectory and Recent Performances

This project serves as a major career rebound for Jessica Chastain, who has faced critical challenges in her recent work. Her last film to receive a fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating was Memory, which held an 86% score upon release. Following that success, she starred in two other films that underwhelmed critics, including the Blumhouse horror film Other Mommy. Although Other Mommy received negative reviews from critics, it proved to be a commercial success, grossing $116 million at the box office. The contrast between the financial performance of Other Mommy and the critical acclaim of Heartland highlights the complex relationship between audience interest and critical consensus.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Thriller's Elements

Reviewers have offered varied opinions on the technical execution of the film, though most agree on the strength of the lead actress. Alexa Harrison of ScreenRant gave the movie a 5-out-of-10 rating, criticizing the thriller aspects as disappointingly thin. Despite this critique, Harrison acknowledged that Chastain turns her protagonist into a commanding and wholly compelling presence, making the movie watchable. The film follows Chastain's character, a former country singer who investigates the disappearance of her niece in Nashville. The setting and music provide a distinct Southern identity that complements the mystery plot, even if the suspense elements did not satisfy all critics.

Advertisement

Production Details and Future Projects for the Cast

Directed by Shana Feste, who also wrote the screenplay, Heartland features a production team including producers Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Randall Poster, and Jason Owen. The film marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Jessica Chastain, following their work on the 2022 crime biopic The Good Nurse, which also received positive reviews. During the production of Heartland, Chastain performed an on-screen duet with Jennifer Nettles, a notable exception to her previous vow not to sing since George & Tammy. Chastain stated in a People Magazine interview that she had changed her stance after director Shana Feste influenced her decision.

Jessica Chastain currently has several high-profile projects scheduled for release, signaling a busy period in her career. She is set to portray Goneril in the William Shakespeare adaptation Lear Rex, followed by the crime thriller My Darling California. Additionally, Apple TV's series The Savant aims for a release in 2027, a date that was delayed due to the Charlie Kirk assassination event. Heartland is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering audiences a chance to experience the Western thriller that has helped restore the star's critical standing.