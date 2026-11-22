The families of victims of the deadly Brooklyn building collapse blasted city officials in the aftermath of the tragedy at a vigil at the tragic site Saturday.

City agencies failed to properly supervise the construction of the collapsed Brooklyn building that killed eight people, a heartbroken widow said Saturday at a vigil at the site, surrounded by a traumatized crowd of survivors and their families.

“We are here today demanding justice. I know that demanding justice won’t bring my husband back. Sadly, there was someone who failed to do their job,” said Brenda Vásquez, widow of slain construction worker Edgar Sapón, 26.

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“My husband came here to work, but there was someone who failed to supervise that work—and that is why my husband died,” she tearfully said. She was accompanied at the vigil by the couple’s 4-year-old son, Eduardo, who cried throughout.

“My husband left behind a child, and I know his coworkers also left children behind — children who do not deserve to grow up without a father,” she said. Walter Silchez, director of NYC nonprofit Alianza Ecuatoriana Internacional, blasted city agencies in the aftermath of the collapse — and called on them to do more to help those who lost their homes and loved ones.

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“There is no response, there has been no outreach to the family from any city agencies. The authorities lack the courage to say, ‘I’m sorry, this was our mistake. ’ Admit it,’” which organized the event, told the grieving and traumatized crowd,” Silchez said.

NYC child reunited with cat that was missing in deadly Brooklyn building collapseOwner of collapsed Brooklyn building is a notorious slumlord, tax deadbeat who owes $450K debt Some 20 people, comprised of survivors of the horrific building collapse and their families, gathered at the site to mourn the loss of their homes and loved ones — and to demand answers from the city, which they feel is complicit in the freak event.

“We cannot ask the Department of Buildings to carry out an investigation if they themselves are to blame for this tragedy,” Silchez said. Among those gathered at the vigil was Leidy Álvarez, who was hospitalized alongside her 9-year-old son Pablo, who suffered a severe head injury after the two were slammed with falling debris.

“My son wakes up in the middle of the night; he dreams and talks in his sleep, saying, ‘it’s coming down on us, it’s coming down on us. ’ I am right there beside him; I hear it all the time. It’s just too much for us,” Álvarez told The Post. Her other son, 3-year-old Joseph, was miraculously unharmed during the collapse, but Álvarez sustained back injuries, a broken collarbone and four rib fractures.

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This was the second time Álvarez had returned to the site of her former apartment — which she had moved into just a week and a half before the collapse. She came earlier this week so Pablo could drop off a stuffed bear for his friend Kevin “Santi” Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, a 10-year-old boy killed in the collapse. Pablo wept throughout the vigil, and at one point was comforted by an older boy in attendance, The Post observed.

Siguencia’s father touchingly released a white dove the moment his son was laid to rest in Ecuador, and the bird remained perched on a nearby roof.

“Nothing—no amount of money or anything else—can bring our loved ones back, but there must be justice for them,” Luis Siguencia said. Earlier in the day, a soccer tournament was held to raise money for the widow of slain Ecuadorian native José Luis Caguana, 26, who gave birth to a baby boy this week.