Heartbroken Puppy's Journey to a Forever Home

A shelter puppy named Dixon experiences heartbreaking adoptions and returns before finally finding a loving and permanent home.

A shelter puppy named Dixon faced heartbreak after being adopted and returned within just two days. Every rescue dog has a unique past and requires extra patience, care, and understanding. Animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell emphasizes the 3-3-3 rule for acclimating rescue dogs to new homes: the first three days are crucial for adjustment, three weeks for settling in, and three months for fully integrating into a routine. Unfortunately, not all adopters adhere to this guideline.

Dixon's story began with uncertainty. He was previously with Broward County Animal Care & Adoptions, likely ending up there as a stray. His notes mentioned being adopted and returned after just one day due to concerns about space. Dixon's luck changed when he was transferred to the Humane Society of Broward County. Weeks later, he found a new home. However, the joy was short-lived. His energetic nature and tendency to jump led to his return, as his new family worried about him harming their elderly mother. While disheartening, the shelter emphasized that the return was the responsible choice, preventing Dixon from being abandoned. The shelter sought to help Dixon cope with the setback by creating a TikTok video highlighting his sadness and appealing for a suitable match. They described Dixon as a loving, well-behaved puppy who needed guidance and would thrive in a home with another dog. The video went viral, garnering over 679,000 views. A potential adopter from Tampa, who had driven four hours to meet him, fell in love with Dixon. After a successful meet-and-greet, Dixon found his forever home.Dixon's story emphasizes the importance of carefully considering all factors before adopting a dog. The shelter stresses the responsibility involved and encourages potential adopters to assess their lifestyle and family dynamics. Bringing the whole family to meet the dog is also recommended to ensure a good fit. Furthermore, understanding the dog's needs, including exercise, playtime, and potential social interaction with other dogs, is crucial for a successful adoption





