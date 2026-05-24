Heartbroken mum shares son's struggle with addiction, slams 'broken' system

A mother has shared her son's harrowing journey through addiction, highlighting the challenges he faced in maintaining sobriety and the 'broken' system that failed him. She is now raising awareness for lives troubled by addiction.

A heartbroken mum has told of her horror after finding her 'beautiful' son dead in her kitchen after he overdosed on prescription drugs . Ruth Fowler, 54, never imagined that saying goodnight to her 'funny and loving' 22-year-old son William on July 2 last year would be the last time she told him, 'I love you.

' William, a triplet, had been using cannabis and ketamine recreationally from the age of 16. Over time, his drug use escalated, and following diagnoses of mental health conditions, he began taking highly addictive prescription medications, including Valium, oxycodone, and Xanax, which he obtained from street dealers. Ruth, from Ightham, said her son's death came after he failed to receive the support he needed to maintain sobriety, despite making four attempts to overcome his addiction.

The mum is now sharing her story to raise awareness for lives troubled by addiction. William's step-sister Suri Hagger, 16, is also crowdfunding by running a half marathon in his name to raise money for charity, Addiction Family Support Charity. Ruth said: 'It was heartbreaking as a mother to see him suffer as he did. 22-year-old William was found dead in her kitchen after he overdosed on prescription drugs. His passing was later recorded as 'death by polydrug misuse'.

Following an inquest at Maidstone Coroners Court in February this year, it was revealed William had four drugs present in his body at the time of his death - Xanax, morphine, cocaine, and Pregabalin. William's drug use continued, and in 2024, he became homeless, living on the streets in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, after he was befriended by an addict who introduced him to heroin. He later agreed to come home and try to get clean through CGL.

In September 2024 and under CGL's program he began taking an opioid blocker pill called Buprenorphine daily to wean himself off the drug. After six months, he became sober but unfortunately, in March 2025, CGL were unable to secure the funding needed to offer him the rehab and therapy. William relapsed again in April and ended up in Lewisham Hospital, suffering a crack overdose.

To be accepted into a rehabilitation facility requires you to be clean of all drugs and subsequently drug tested on a weekly basis. But in May 2025 now aged 22, William started the process again and stayed sober for 7 weeks. But CGL again struggled to find William a place which left him 'distraught'. William had also, unbeknownst to Ruth, removed her from his consent, so she was no longer informed of any drugs he was taking.

Tragically, two months later Ruth found him dead in their dog bed eight hours after he had collapsed. Ruth said it also brings her 'peace' that he died at home. Reflecting on his death, Ruth does not blame CGL but she slams the system as 'broken' and questions the bureaucracy and unrealistic criteria, which, if wasn't there, could have saved his life. CGL have been contacted for comment





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