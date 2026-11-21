The grieving family of the young Georgia football star who suddenly died last week has shared heartbreaking new details about the tragedy — but the teen’s cause of death remains a mystery. Ma…

last week has shared heartbreaking new details about the tragedy — but the teen’s cause of death remains a mystery. Marcellus Young Casario’s loved ones issued a statement revealing the 18-year-old’s final moments before he succumbed to a sudden medical emergency on Nov. 13.

The teen was “not feeling well, woke up early Friday, got a drink of water from the water fountain, went back to bed and never woke up,”Georgia football star Marcellus Young Casario died following what officials described as a medical incident, with his cause of death remaining a mystery.

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“While we are trying to navigate all of this with as much privacy as possible, we know there are many wonderful people in Marcellus’ life who cared so much about him and are wondering how this could happen,” they said. “Unfortunately we do not yet know. ” Young Casario attended Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school in northeast Georgia, for the past two years.

Rabun Gap’s head of school Bob Ahrens announced the death of a student – but didn’t identify the victim by name.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student,” Ahrens said in the statement. “Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving. Casario’s loved ones issued a statement revealing the 18-year-old “went back to bed and never woke up” on November 13, 2026.

“The boarding student had a medical incident this morning. Rabun Gap immediately followed our emergency response protocols, and local emergency personnel responded, transferring the student to the hospital. ”A three-star defensive line prospect in the class of 2027, Young Casario committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June over offers from several Power Four programs, including Michigan State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech.